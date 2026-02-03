Top Alternative/Minor League Sports News

G League Cleveland Charge CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Charge G Killian Hayes and C Norchad Omier have both been chosen to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game at NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles. The game tips off from NBA Crossover at the LA Convention Center on Sunday, February 15 at 2:30 p.m. EST and can be seen live on the NBA Channel. In 22 combined games over the tip-off tournament and regular season, Hayes is averaging 23.6 points on .460 shooting with 8.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 32.7 min... Full Story
Meehan Dismisses Education Day with OT Game-Winner, Royals Down Lions, 3-2

ECHL Reading Royals Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (23-16-4-0, 50 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions (17-19-1-3, 38 PTS) in overtime, 3-2, at Santander Arena on Tuesday, February 3rd. Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (11-10-3-0) earned the win in goal with 36 saves on 38 shots faced while Lions' netminder Vincent Duplessis (1-5-1-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal with 22 saves on 25 shots faced. After surrendering a game-opening goal to the Lions at 8:54 into play from Isaac Dufort (6), Reading scored two-straight goals from ... Full Story
Yard Goats to Have New Manager for Upcoming Season

EL Hartford Yard Goats (Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will have a new manager for the 2026 season. The Rockies have promoted former Major League catcher Robinson Cancel (pronounced: kahn-SEHL) to manage the Yard Goats after managing Class-A Spokane the past three seasons. The Lajas, Puerto Rico native led his team to the Northwest League Championship in 2024. Cancel, 49, who played for the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Houston Astros, becomes the sixth manager in franchise history and replaces Bobby Meacham who guided the Ya... Full Story
Ghost Pirates Earn School-Day Win with 4-1 Victory in Jacksonville

ECHL Savannah Ghost Pirates JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, earned a 4-1 school-day victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday morning at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Savannah struck quickly, opening the scoring just 51 seconds into the game. Riley Hughes forced a turnover and started a 2-on-1 rush before feeding Cristophe Tellier on the left side, who tapped it home to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead. The opening marker stood as the lone goal of the first period. The Ghost Pirates doubled their advantage at the 8:39 mark of the second period ... Full Story
