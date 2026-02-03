Top Alternative/Minor League Sports News
Cleveland's Hayes & Omier Named to NBA G League Next Up GameCLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Charge G Killian Hayes and C Norchad Omier have both been chosen to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game at NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles. The game tips off from NBA Crossover at the LA Convention Center on Sunday, February 15 at 2:30 p.m. EST and can be seen live on the NBA Channel. In 22 combined games over the tip-off tournament and regular season, Hayes is averaging 23.6 points on .460 shooting with 8.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 32.7 min... Full Story
Meehan Dismisses Education Day with OT Game-Winner, Royals Down Lions, 3-2Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (23-16-4-0, 50 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions (17-19-1-3, 38 PTS) in overtime, 3-2, at Santander Arena on Tuesday, February 3rd. Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (11-10-3-0) earned the win in goal with 36 saves on 38 shots faced while Lions' netminder Vincent Duplessis (1-5-1-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal with 22 saves on 25 shots faced. After surrendering a game-opening goal to the Lions at 8:54 into play from Isaac Dufort (6), Reading scored two-straight goals from ... Full Story
Yard Goats to Have New Manager for Upcoming Season(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will have a new manager for the 2026 season. The Rockies have promoted former Major League catcher Robinson Cancel (pronounced: kahn-SEHL) to manage the Yard Goats after managing Class-A Spokane the past three seasons. The Lajas, Puerto Rico native led his team to the Northwest League Championship in 2024. Cancel, 49, who played for the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Houston Astros, becomes the sixth manager in franchise history and replaces Bobby Meacham who guided the Ya... Full Story
Ghost Pirates Earn School-Day Win with 4-1 Victory in JacksonvilleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, earned a 4-1 school-day victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday morning at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Savannah struck quickly, opening the scoring just 51 seconds into the game. Riley Hughes forced a turnover and started a 2-on-1 rush before feeding Cristophe Tellier on the left side, who tapped it home to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead. The opening marker stood as the lone goal of the first period. The Ghost Pirates doubled their advantage at the 8:39 mark of the second period ... Full Story
- 5 Things to Know About St. Louis - St. Louis Battlehawks (UFL)
- Marksmen Re-Sign Goaltender Matt Sayles - Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL)
- San Antonio FC Signs Defender Danny Barbir - San Antonio FC (USL)
- Thunderbolts Set to Host Rivermen for Whiteout Wednesday - Evansville Thunderbolts (SPHL)
- South Bay Guard RJ Davis Named NBA G League Player of the Week - South Bay Lakers (G League)
- Tacoma Defiance Hires Paulo Nagamura as Head Coach, with Sounders FC Veteran João Paulo Joining his Staff - Tacoma Defiance (MLS NEXT Pro)
- LouCity Romps in Preseason Win over New Mexico - Louisville City FC (USL)
- Dink Pate and Dillon Jones Selected to Participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Westchester Knicks (G League)
- Young Earns Selection to NBA G League All-Star Events - Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League)
- Kyrou Named to All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)
- Bruins' Williams named NAHL Defenseman of the month - NAHL Austin Daily Herald
- Yard Goats name new manager for '26 season - EL Hartford Courant
- Heats on for Thunder as ECHL playoffs near - ECHL Troy Record
- LOVB Nebraska asking fans for help to give team a nickname - LOVB Omaha World-Herald
- Bay FC hires CEO Stacy Johns from LAFC - NWSL San Jose Mercury News
- Delmarva Shorebirds name new manager Adonis Smith for 2026 season - CarL Salisbury Daily Times
- Tim Federowicz, joined by ex-ODU star Jeff Ware, to return as Norfolk Tides manager - IL Newport News Daily Press
- Coca-Cola Park no more as IronPigs look for new stadium name - IL Allentown Morning Call
- Atlanta United signs Elias Baez as U22 - MLS Atlanta Journal-Constitution
- 5 Things We Learned, NLL Week 10: Playoff Picture Clarifies - NLL Inside Lacrosse
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report
- Elks Release Quarterback Tre Ford
- Last Week around the Leagues
- San Diego Wave FC Acquires Colombian Goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo
- Roughriders Release National Kicker Brett Lauther
- FC Cincinnati and FC Porto Begin Strategic Partnership
- Nashville to Host First-Ever Tennessee Major League Rugby Game this April
- Loggers Roster Building Continues with Pair of Northwestern Standouts
- Most Outstanding Player Nathan Rourke Staying Home Through 2028 Season
- Flying Squirrels' Opening Night Ticket Lottery Sign-Ups Now Open
