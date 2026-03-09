Rock Add Defensive Depth at NLL Trade Deadline

Published on March 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and GM Jamie Dawick today announced a trade with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs to acquire defender Josh Jackson in exchange for the Rock's third round pick in the 2027 NLL Draft. Monday at 3pm ET was the NLL's trade deadline.

The 26-year-old from Coquitlam, BC is in his third full season in the NLL, all with Las Vegas after being signed as a free agent out of the University of Indianapolis in 2023. He's played 37 NLL games, scoring 3 goals and 6 assists for 9 points. Checking in at 6'3" 215lbs, the left-handed defender will add some depth to a Rock roster that has been hit by injuries as of late.

In a corresponding roster move, defender Robert Hudson suffered a lower body injury on Friday night in Vancouver and has been placed on the Season Ending Injured Reserve List. Additionally, practice roster defender Kobe Handsor suffered a lower body injury recently and was also placed on the Season Ending Injured Reserve List.

The Rock will be on the road on Friday night to take on the Halifax Thunderbirds at 6:30pm ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN and TSN+.

