Wings Mount Three Multiple-Goal Comebacks in Tight Loss

Published on March 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Philadelphia Wings mounted three multiple-goal comebacks but couldn't quite muster a fourth as they fell 13-12 to the Oshawa Firewolves at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Brennan O'Neill had five goals, Joe Resetarits had seven points and Dalton Young also had a hat trick, but Doug Jamieson thwarted the Wings in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

The game had an inauspicious start for Philadelphia as the Firewolves opened up a 5-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The early rush for the Firewolves brought an early end to the afternoon for Nick Damude, who stepped aside for Deacan Knott in the opening frame after making three saves on Oshawa's first eight shots.

Knott calmed things down from there and the Wings answered by potting the next four in the second quarter - two from O'Neill, and one each from Young and Ryan Wagner. That closed the gap to 5-4, and the teams fought their way to a 7-7 tie at halftime.

The third quarter became a stingy one, but it was another comeback case for the Wings - Oshawa scored twice to go up 9-7, but the Wings answered with a pair to make it 9-9 at the third quarter break. But from there, the Firewolves pulled ahead with a trio of tallies in the first four minutes of the final frame. Resetarits started another comeback, but the eventual game-winner from Tye Kurtz came next. O'Neill then added his fourth and fifth goals of the night and the Wings had an opportunity to tie in the final seconds in a 6-on-4 situation after an Oshawa penalty, but Jamieson denied Phil Caputo's last-moment bid.

Oshawa outshot the Wings 57-49; including the 106 total shots on goal, the teams combined for a total of 153 shot attempts and collectively gathered 155 loose balls. Alex Pace and Ben Kromer each had seven LBs for the Wings, while O'Neill scored his five goals on 10 total shots on goal. Kyle Jackson had nine bids on net but couldn't break through. Bo Columbus went 16-for-29 on faceoffs.

The two teams will square off again this Friday night in Oshawa before the Wings come home for a two-game weekend on March 27 vs. Halifax and March 29 vs. Toronto.







