Dalton Young Records his First Career Hat Trick

Published on March 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Dalton Young recorded his first career hat trick and his third career five-point game to help power the Philadelphia Wings to a 9-5 win over the Georgia Swarm on the road Saturday night.

Young completed his hat trick before the game was 20 minutes old, bagging his third 4:25 into the second quarter, and it put Philadelphia up 4-2. Georgia picked up the next two goals only to see the Wings answer with two more; a late second-quarter goal made it a 6-5 game at halftime.

From there, the Wings held their opponent without a second-half goal for the first time in their history. Philadelphia picked up just three goals in the half, but Nick Damude stopped all 31 shots he faced after halftime. He stopped 48 bids overall.

Blaze Riorden and Eric Fannell each had two goals and two assists for four points, while Sam LeClair had a goal and two assists for a three point night. Landen Sinfield had two assists for his first career multi-point game, and Ben Kromer recorded his first career NLL goal on a late empty-netter.

The Wings picked up 89 loose balls in the contest, with every non-goaltender on the floor grabbing at least one. Alex Pace led the way with 11; Liam Patten and Phil Caputo had eight apiece, and Young grabbed seven. Young also had 12 shots on goal to lead the way in that category. Bo Columbus had another strong night on faceoffs, going 12-for-18.

The win puts the Wings at 3-9 on the year heading into their next contest at home on Sunday against Oshawa at 3pm.







