Oshawa FireWolves Travel to Face Philadelphia Wings in Sunday Matinee

Published on March 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves transition player Patrick Kaschalk (left) and defender Kyle Rubisch

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves transition player Patrick Kaschalk (left) and defender Kyle Rubisch(Oshawa FireWolves)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - A trip the City of Brotherly Love is the next stop on the FireWolves' calendar as they get set to take on the Philadelphia Wings in a home-and-home setting as today's game is set for a 3:00 PM faceoff on Sunday, March 8 on TSN+, ESPN+ and NLL+.

Win Column

Over the next two weeks, the FireWolves will take on the Wings in which both games are winnable as both teams are in the same spot in the standings as one another. Oshawa has been close in their last six games and putting up some great offensive numbers and they'll need that against a solid Philadelphia defence. Forward Alex Simmons put up 12 points (5g, 7a) in two games against the Wings last season and will look to have another great outing against them.

Duke Blue Devils

While the seasons haven't gone the way that either team had envisioned, one thing has been good for both sides; their Duke Blue Devils alumni. Dyson Williams is closing in on 100 career points and been shooting the ball

better since the month of February began and is eager to crack triple digits. Same can be said for former Blue Devils and Dyson's college teammate, Brennan O'Neill. Both players are former number one overall picks in the NLL Draft and will be looking to defeat the other one on Sunday.

Wild Wings

Philadelphia has been hot lately. They won in Buffalo not too long ago and split their doubleheader home-and-home weekend with Georgia last week. While they have dropped some tight contests, they still have

a potent offence in Brennan O'Neill, Blaze Riorden, Joe Resetarits and Micheal Sowers. On defence, it's been solid but nobody has been better Nick Damude in net. Damude has been vert sharp in not allowing more than

double digit goals in most games thus far and been pushing the ball more in transition on outlet passes.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Dyson Williams is one point away from career number 100. The 2023 1st Overall Pick has been steady this season and is poised for a big breakout game in Philadelphia.

Mike Byrne has been the grittiest player all year. Whether it's been at the faceoff dot, penalty kill, regular defensive shifts, Byrne has been a spark in the FireWolves lineup and is ready for a tough faceoff battle against

Bo Columbus.

Opposing Players To Watch

You can never count out Brennan O'Neill. In his second year in the NLL, he continues to use his size and stature to fool defenders and can rip it from the outside.

Micheal Sowers is starting to come into his own on the right side and learn the box game. He has 14 goals and 27 points this far and could be a problem for defences.

Tune in today at 3:00 PM ET as the FireWolves face off against the Philadelphia Wings on TSN+, ESPN,+ and NLL+.

Oshawa will be back in The Den on Friday, March 13, for Alphie's Birthday against the Philadelphia Wings at 7:00 PM. Fans can be a part of the birthday celebration by purchasing their tickets.

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.