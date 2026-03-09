Eight Points from Simmons Leads Oshawa to Victory over Wings

Published on March 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves forward Dawson Theede receives congratulations(Oshawa FireWolves)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - An explosive eight-point performance from Alex Simmons, paired with hat tricks from Tye Kurtz and Dyson Williams, propelled the Oshawa FireWolves (3-10) to a gritty 13-12 victory over the Philadelphia Wings (3-10) on Sunday afternoon at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The FireWolves set the tone early with a dominant opening frame where they jumped out to a 5-0 lead. The offence found its rhythm with improved ball movement over the previous week, while the defence stifled Philadelphia, protecting goaltender Doug Jamieson on his way to his third win of the season.

Mike Byrne opened the scoring off a feed from Dawson Theede to kickstart the run. Shortly after, Simmoms buried a goal past Wings starter Nick Damude. Theede added a marker of his own before Williams and Kurtz both found the back of the net in quick succession to pad the lead. Williams recorded his 100th career NLL point on the goal, and it also chased Damude from the game.

The second quarter, however, mirrored the late-game struggles seen in Ottawa a week ago. The Oshawa defence fell a step behind, conceding four straight goals as the Wings erased the deficit. While Theede briefly restored a two-goal cushion, Philadelphia answered back to tie it at six. Kurtz reclaimed the lead with a rocket from a tight shooting lane with 3:30 left in the half, but the momentum was short-lived as Brennan O'Neill completed a first-half hat trick to send the teams into the locker room deadlocked at seven.

Oshawa regained its footing to start the third, netting two straight to restore its lead. However, Dalton Young and Joe Resetarits responded for the Wings, leaving the game tied at nine heading into the final frame.

The fourth quarter delivered high-stakes lacrosse defined by heavy hits, stellar saves, and back-and-forth excitement. Oshawa surged early with a three-goal run to seize control. Philadelphia cut into the lead, but Kurtz provided the dagger, taking a pass from Taggart Clark and executing a clinical "dunk" to put Oshawa up by three with six minutes remaining.

The closing moments were not without drama. Following an overthrown pass, Philadelphia's Patrick Kaschalk leveled O'Neill with a high hit that knocked his helmet off. The play resulted in a five-minute major for illegal body checking with less than 45 seconds on the clock. Despite the late power play, Jamieson stood tall, finishing with 37 saves to secure the road win.

The two teams won't have to wait long to play each other again, as they will be back in Oshawa on Friday, March 13, at 7:00 PM for a Birthday Bash in Alphie's honour. Any partygoers can purchase their tickets here for a birthday party like no other in The Den!

