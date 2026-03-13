Oshawa FireWolves Host Philadelphia Wings in Second Half of a Home-And-Home on Friday Night

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa Firewolves huddle

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa Firewolves huddle(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - After a win last week in Philadelphia, the Oshawa FireWolves are set and primed to win on their home floor and sweep the season series against the Philadelphia Wings as they wrap up their home-and-home with them tonight from the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa at 7:00 PM on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

Eyes on The Prize

For the FireWolves this season, a move to a new city with new beginnings has brought its fair share of challenges. Despite their record, the team has never stopped fighting and shown no quit all season long. The prize they're eyeing this weekend? A win at home and sweeping the season series over the Wings to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

Down, But Not Out

Every game matters in the NLL with only 18 games. Oshawa has been in many one-goal games this season that haven't gone their way. However, mathematically, the FireWolves are still alive in the playoff hunt. If they win all of their remaining games and other teams lose, the FireWolves could find themselves in the top eight and qualify for the playoffs. It all starts with another test against the Wings, who want to play spoilers as they enter The Den tonight.

Pesky Philly

Last week's game was a close one and ended in a one-goal win for Oshawa. There were some fireworks, and at the very end, a FireWolves player laid a big hit on the Wings, and some shenanigans ensued. Given that and the loss, Philadelphia would love nothing more than to come to Oshawa and secure a win. They have been a team that hasn't gotten out to great starts, which have sunk them this season, but they can turn up the heat when called on and could do that against Oshawa, which hasn't been the best at maintaining leads this year.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Let's shine the spotlight on Taggart Clark, who had a great game against the team that drafted him last week. Clark was generating scoring lanes for the right side on offence and potted a few himself as he finished with a goal and two assists.

Someone else who has been great for Oshawa recently is Doug Jamieson. Over the past four games, he's posted a 78.5 save percentage and wants his fourth on the year tonight.

Opposing Players To Watch

Wings rookie Ben Kromer will be playing in his hometown for the first time in his career this week. Kromer played junior lacrosse for the Whitby Warriors and won a Minto Cup with them in 2022.

Nick Damude has been great for Philadelphia this year. While the defence has been poor, Damude has been near the top in goalie stats for SV%, currently holding an 80.5 SV%, which is good for 5th among starters.

The FireWolves return home tonight for a birthday party like no other, Alphie's Birthday on Friday, March 13, at 7 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre! Get your tickets now.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from March 13, 2026

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