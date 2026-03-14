Mammoth Drop 13-10 Final to Buffalo Bandits at KeyBank Center

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) dropped a 13-10 final to the Buffalo Bandits Friday night at KeyBank Center, falling to 9-5 on the season.

Braedon Saris paced Mammoth scorers with six points (2g, 4a), while Jack Hannah (3g, 2a), Andrew Kew (2g, 2a) and Will Malcom (2g, 2a) rounded out primary scoring efforts.

Mammoth goaltender Nathan Whittom stopped 24-of-30 on the night, while Dillon Ward stopped 13-of-20 shots against.

Dhane Smith opened the scoring just over two minutes into the first period, his 80th point of the season, as the Bandits established an early 1-0 advantage.

Following it up with his second of the night less than two minutes later, Smith beat Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward with a bouncer to make it two in a row for Buffalo.

The early run continued for the home team shortly after, as Josh Byrne whipped a behind-the-back shot into the back of the net as the Bandits were up 3-0 with 10:41 to play in quarter one.

Nathan Whittom entered the game, but the Buffalo run raged on, with Tehoka Nanticoke finding twine for a fourth goal within the opening five minutes of play.

Getting the good guys on the board, Andrew Kew received a cross-set pass from a wandering Will Malcom and slung it past Buffalo's Matt Vinc to climb Colorado back within three.

But a quick retaliation from the Bandits just 24 seconds later from a mobile Josh Byrne quickly made it a four-goal contest once again. Fading to his left, Byrne converted far side en route to creating a 5-1 game.

All of said action occurred before the first TV timeout of the night, too.

Completing his first-quarter hat trick, Smith fired away from the top of a power-play set with 8:13 mark to make it a 6-1 game midway through the first.

Answering with a man-up advantage soon after, "Wild Bill" Will Malcom finished a back-door quick stick to grant the visitors some momentum.

Rookie forward Braedon Saris jumped into a transition effort led by Jordan Gilles, wielded a pass from Gil-man and slammed one home past Vinc as Colorado was within three strikes again.

When the first 15 minutes were in the books, nine goals were on the board, six belonging to Buffalo, three belonging to Colorado.

Nanticoke notched his second of the night two minutes into the second quarter. Diving to his left, he snuck one past Ward as the Bandits were in front by four.

Tallying his fourth of the night a mere 13 seconds later, Smith stepped down with a top-ched conversion Buffalo's offense was humming.

Dancing around a set of defenders before pulling up with an overhanded shot, Jack Hannah bounced one off Vinc's shoulder and eventually his back to fight the Mammoth back within four goals midway through the period.

Two-straight for the good guys, Dylan McIntosh kept it rolling for Colorado two minutes later as the Mammoth were down three, 8-5 with seven to play in the half.

Now three in a row for Colorado, Hannah skipped to his right before flaring a low side-armed missile into the back of the net during a 4-on-4 look as the Mammoth were down two with four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

The scoreboard read 8-6 when the first half concluded.

43 seconds into the fresh half, Byrne rolled left and went high to low to beat Whittom and complete his hat trick as Buffalo was back up three.

But a retaliation effort 23 ticks later from Saris, absolutely stinging Vinc's far-side corner, created a 9-7 game as the score-friendly affair continued.

Continuing to inch closer to a tied game, Malcom came flying around the set before sending a side-armed bid past Vinc as the Mammoth were down one.

Nanticoke became the third Bandits' forward to complete his hat trick a mere 13 seconds later in breakaway fashion as Buffalo was in front by two once again, 10-8.

Byrne's fourth of the night was next in queue, as No. 22 collected a rebound shot and instantly threw it to the back of the net as the Bandits made it two in a row midway through the third.

Following a rare five-minute scoreless stretch, Buffalo's Clay Scanlan went soaring across the crease as the Bandits were up four, 12-8 with two minutes to play in period three.

Now four-straight for the home team, Buchanan tip-toed his way along the crease to spot Buffalo a five-goal advantage 29 seconds into the fourth.

Putting the finishing touches on his hat trick, Hannah put on his dance shoes - Faking one way before cutting back the other and launching one Past Vinc at the 14:01 mark.

AFK42 broke the near 12-minute scoreless streak during a late 6-on-5 play as the Mammoth pulled to within three with 1:11 to play.

But when the final buzzer sounded, the Bandits took were in front, 13-10.

Colorado now returns to the LOUD HOUSE March 21 for a showdown against the Calgary Roughnecks.

Limited tickets remain for Colorado's final two home contests at Ball Arena, so be sure to lock in your tickets and get ready to TUSK UP!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the season for the latest league updates, team transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 13, 2026

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