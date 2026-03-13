Mammoth Players Embrace Denver Community Amidst March to May Playoff Push

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) continue to hunt down a playoff spot as the league's March to May postseason push rages on.

Should the organization qualify for the 8-team tournament, the postseason appearance would represent the organization's first playoff berth since the 2022-23 campaign, a campaign which ended with a second-consecutive trip to the NLL Finals, albeit an eventual loss to the Buffalo Bandits.

This season's team is younger, quicker and more eager to see the wins pile up, so it's not much of a surprise the team is mathematically on pace for at least a 19th showdown, with an opening round home playoff game at Ball Arena remaining a possibility just the same.

It's also been refreshing to see some of the team's young guys embrace the community as the spring slate continues to unravel itself, as several of the Burgundy Boys spent some time at local schools and health facilities throughout the past few weeks.

Beginning the two-week marathon by donning the famous red and white Dr. Seuss hats, Will Malcom, Owen Rahn and Nathan Whittom kicked off Read Across America Week at Lakewood's Green Gables Elementary, reading to several classrooms and participating in Q&A sessions.

Just a few miles north, rookie defensemen Dylan Hess and Connor Nock spent the morning over at Sierra Elementary in Arvada. Joined by fellow community supporters in local firefighters, police officers, news anchors and beyond, the boys connected with first, second and third-graders while reminding students there are opportunities to impact and connect with the community via a variety of professional career paths.

In true rookie fashion, Hesser was tasked with reading "I Eat Poop" to a few classrooms, which created some laughs for both the athlete himself and dozens of students throughout the morning.

Capping off the three-school visit later in the week at Mesa Elementary in Westminster, Malcom and Rahn doubled down, this time connecting with third and fourth-graders, this time in a library setting!

Encouraging the children to continue their respective reading and literary journeys while growing the game of lacrosse, athletes brought in their sticks for a little "show and tell" while answering questions about the game, team, league and beyond.

The following week, the defensemen were tagged back into action, as Hess and Nock spent a morning visiting with patients at HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's in downtown Denver.

And for as good as the pair of first-years have been at keeping smiles away from the faces of opposing forwards, they were instant hits with the kids, spreading some laughs and good vibes while dropping by to chat and lighten the day with a few gifts!

The Burgundy Boys aren't around all year. But when the team is in-market and available, they're regularly spending time with the very fans and supporters who pack the LOUD HOUSE nine times a year.

Guys like forward Jack Hannah, who continues to lead efforts at LacrosseDen, dedicate their afternoons week in and week out, teaching the game via camps, clinics, takeovers and beyond.

Veterans like Warren Jeffrey and company continue to leave an imprint on the local ball scene in the same right, as players are coaching left and right, connecting with kids from high school prospects preparing for the next stage to under eights who are just getting sticks in their hands for the first time.

Sometimes, just sometimes, when teams collect the positive energy that fans have and will continue to bring to Ball Arena and re-distribute to the very groups that show up year over year, good things can happen, both on the turf and throughout the community.

And for as grateful as the students, patients, staff workers and beyond are for the boys to have showed up throughout the month, a return to the postseason - more importantly - bringing playoff lacrosse back to the LOUD HOUSE, might just be the cherry on top!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 13, 2026

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