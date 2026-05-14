Mammoth Forward Andrew Kew Named to Capelli Sport All-NLL Second Team

Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced Colorado Mammoth forward Andrew Kew has been named to the Capelli Sport All-NLL Second Team.

Having racked up a career-high 45 goals amongst his 84 points (45g, 39a), which ranked as the talent's third-best point total in an NLL season, Kew made his presence felt each and every time he stepped onto the turf.

Regularly launching overhand, side-armed and all types of slick shots at opposing goaltenders throughout the year, a majority of his shots almost looked "effortless," as the veteran net-filler was practically art in motion across his 12 regular season appearances.

Had the Oakville, Ontario native been available for a few more contests, there's a good chance he would've been named a Most Valuable Player finalist, but injuries sustained at the beginning and near the end of the season limited him to just a dozen games played.

That said, he made the most of his time on the turf, averaging seven points and 3.75 goals per game throughout his dominant season rocking burgundy and black.

Nominated as a finalist for this year's Offensive Player of the Year as well, alongside the likes of Dhane Smith (Buffalo Bandits) and Keegan Bal (Vancouver Warriors), it was clear Kew made a mammoth-sized impact throughout his first season with Colorado.

Originally acquired from the Georgia Swarm just ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Kew went on to tie Vancouver's Bal with the second-most goals in the league, trailing only Tanner Cook (Calgary Roughnecks), who ended the year with 49 conversions to Kew and Bal's 45. A further detail notes that both Cook and Bal played in each of their teams' 18 games, whereas Kew dressed for just 12.

Tying veteran forward Robert Church (Saskatchewan Rush) with the 18th-most points across all players at 84 points each, respectively, while ranking 30th overall with 39 assists, proves the left-handed producer was involved in several assets of Colorado's offense, unafraid to finish a turf-long transition look, hit a spin move while creating space for himself or move some bodies around while freeing up opportunities for guys like Will Malcom, Thomas Vela and beyond.

Kew finished third on the team in scoring, behind only Malcom's squad-best 89 points (36g, 53a) in 17 games played and Jack Hannah's 85 points (27g, 58a) in 15 regular season appearances, essentially putting Kew on track to have led the team with a few more 60-minute efforts.

The 6-2, 195-lb. scorer recorded at least two tallies in each of his 12 games played, with Kew earning a hat trick or better in eight of the 12. Perhaps the highlight of his season, the veteran tied his single-game career-high of seven goals during a 20-9 road win over the defending NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits on Jan. 31 before following up said epic showing with another sock trick effort during a clutch 14-12 victory over the Calgary Roughnecks at Ball Arena on March 21.

Kew did it all this season, and has rightfully been recognized for his standout efforts alongside several other well-known producers.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the offseason for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 13, 2026

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