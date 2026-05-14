Keegan Bal, Ryan Dilks, U0026 Christian Del Bianco Named to Capelli Sport All-NLL Teams

Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced today that forward Keegan Bal has been named to the 2025.26 Capelli Sport All-NLL First Team, and defenceman Ryan Dilks and goaltender Christian Del Bianco have been named to the Capelli Sport All-NLL Second Team.

Keegan Bal

After being named the NLL's Offensive Player of the Year on May 12, Keegan Bal has been named to the Capelli Sport All-NLL First Team for the first time in his career. The Coquitlam, BC native led all players in scoring this past season, recording 124 points (45-79-124) while adding 106 loose ball recoveries and six penalty minutes. Bal also added six points (3-3-6) in one playoff game.

"Keegan being selected to the All-NLL First Team is a very proud moment for our organization," said Malawsky. "Keegan has moved himself up the ranks amongst the best players in the NLL. His attention to detail, preparation and drive to be the best are a big part of his character. He has willed our team to success on many nights. Congrats Baller on an outstanding year."

Ryan Dilks

For the third consecutive season and fourth time overall, Ryan Dilks has been named to an All-NLL team, having been named to the Capelli Sport All-NLL Second Team for the first time in his career. In his third season in Vancouver, the Hamilton, ON native posted his highest point total (3-8-11) since arriving in BC and tied the second-highest goal total of his career. Dilks also added 79 loose-ball recoveries, 23 caused turnovers, 12 blocked shots, and 22 penalty minutes across 18 regular-season games, while adding one assist, five loose balls, and one caused turnover in one playoff game.

"We are very honoured to have had Ryan Dilks be a part of the Vancouver Warriors organization for the last three seasons," Malawsky said. "He picks up the other team's best players every night. The trust and belief we have in Ryan is unquantifiable. He seems to be getting better year after year. Congratulations, Dilksy, on another excellent season."

Christian Del Bianco

Christian Del Bianco has been named to the Capelli Sport All-NLL Second Team for the second time in his career, after being named a finalist for Goaltender of the Year on May 6. A native of Coquitlam, BC, Del Bianco tied his career-high for wins in a season (13) in 2025.26, while posting his third-best goals-against average (9.42) and second highest save percentage (81.3%). Del Bianco also recorded a 10.00 goals-against average and 80.2% save percentage in one postseason appearance.

"Year in and year out, Christian is one of the top goaltenders in the NLL," said Malawsky. "He is a calming influence on the defensive side of the ball. His mental fortitude, compete, and will are some of his best attributes. We are very fortunate to have him in our net. Congrats on a great season."







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 13, 2026

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