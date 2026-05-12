Keegan Bal Named Winner of Offensive Player of the Year Award

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced today that Keegan Bal has been named Offensive Player of the Year. This marks the first time Bal has been honoured with this title and the first time in franchise history that a member of the Vancouver Warriors has been awarded this recognition.

"What an honour it is to be selected as the Offensive Player of the Year," said Curt Malawsky, Head Coach and General Manager. "Keegan led the league in points, which is an outstanding accomplishment. His poise, decision-making and execution are what make him such an offensive threat. We are very proud that this award has been bestowed upon him."

Completing his ninth season in the NLL, Bal led the league in scoring with a career-high and franchise record 124 points (45-79-124), adding a career-high 106 loose-ball recoveries and six penalty minutes.

The Coquitlam, BC native has appeared in 129 career games, all with the Warriors franchise, posting 681 points (266-415-681), 557 loose ball recoveries, 17 caused turnovers, and 31 penalty minutes.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.