NLL Announces 2025.26 Awards Finalists

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced today the nominees for its league awards, with members of the Vancouver Warriors receiving nominations following a standout season. The Warriors delivered a historic 2025.26 campaign, setting a franchise record with 13 wins and finishing first overall in the regular season, with multiple players posting career-best performances. The winners of these awards will be announced later this month.

Keegan Bal: MVP & Offensive Player of the Year

Breaking his own franchise record with a 124-point season (45-79-124), Keegan Bal impressed yet again during the 2025.26 campaign, leading the NLL in points and finishing second on the Warriors in loose ball recoveries with a career-high 106. This is the Coquitlam, BC native's first time being nominated for the MVP & Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Ryan Dilks: Defensive Player of the Year

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Ryan Dilks has been nominated after another year of lockdown defence, registering 11 points (3-8-11), 79 loose ball recoveries, 23 caused turnovers, and 12 blocked shots in 18 games this season. Dilks was also a key member of the Warriors penalty kill this season, helping the team to a league-best 66% success rate.

Christian Del Bianco: Goaltender of the Year

Leading all NLL goaltenders in wins with a 13-5 record over the course of the season, Christian Del Bianco has been nominated for Goaltender of the Year for the fourth time in his career, having won the award in 2022.23. Holding a 9.42 goals against average and an 81.3% save percentage, Del Bianco also logged the second-most minutes among league netminders, helping guide the Warriors to a first-place finish in the NLL regular season.

Curt Malawsky: General Manager of the Year & Les Bartley Award (Coach of the Year)

For the third consecutive season, General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky has been nominated for the General Manager of the Year Award and the Les Bartley Award for Coach of the Year. Malawsky previously won the Les Bartley Award following the 2022.23 campaign and has been a finalist on three other occasions. Under his leadership, the Warriors set a new club record with 13 wins during the 2025.26 season, finishing at the top of the NLL standings and advancing to the playoffs for the second consecutive year.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.