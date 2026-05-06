Thunderbirds' Maki Jenner Named Finalist for Tom Borrelli Award

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The National Lacrosse League announced Wednesday that Halifax Thunderbirds' own Maki Jenner has been named a finalist for the Tom Borrelli Award.

The award is presented annually to recognize league-wide media excellence.

"Being named a finalist for the Tom Borrelli Media Person of the Year Award is incredibly humbling. I'm so grateful to the Halifax Thunderbirds and the NLL for trusting me with opportunities that pushed me into spaces I never imagined I could be in within the world of broadcasting," Jenner said of the nomination. "It's been a journey of growth, learning, and taking chances, and I'm thankful for every moment and every person who's been part of it."

Jenner has been a trailblazer in National Lacrosse League broadcasting since she joined the Thunderbirds in 2022. Last season, she became the first female colour commentator on a broadcast.

Earlier this season, Jenner made history again, becoming the first female play-by-play broadcaster in league history, calling the Thunderbirds' showdown with the Buffalo Bandits on Feb 14 alongside Pat Gregoire and Ashley Docking.

This is Jenner's second nomination for the Tom Borrelli Award. She was also a finalist for the honour in 2025.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 6, 2026

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