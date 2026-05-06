Jeff Teat Named Finalist for Sportsmanship Award

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The National Lacrosse League has named Ottawa Black Bears captain Jeff Teat a finalist for the 2026 Sportsmanship Award, recognizing his continued excellence in fair play, respect, and integrity both on and off the floor.

Teat scored 44 goals, 71 assists, and 115 points this season, adding 119 loose balls, and, amazingly, zero penalty minutes. Teat and Saskatchewan forward Ryan Keenan were the only players among the top 30 NLL scorers who finished the year without a penalty.

The 29-year-old becomes the first ever member of the franchise to be nominated for the award, which is based on based on regular-season performance.

Voting took place prior to the start of the 2025 NLL Playoffs, with media, coaches, and team personnel ranking their top five selections for each award. Finalists represent the top three vote-getters in each award category.

Also announced Wednesday, Black Bears defenceman Callum Jones was nominated for the NLL's Defensive Player of the Year award.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.