Luc Magnan Named NLL Teammate of the Year

Published on May 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears are proud to announce that defenceman Luc Magnan has been named the 2026 National Lacrosse League Teammate of the Year, an honour determined by a vote of his peers through the National Lacrosse League Players' Association.

The award is presented annually to a player who leads by example, gives maximum effort, and consistently supports teammates both on and off the floor. Since joining Ottawa ahead of the 2024-25 season, Magnan has embodied each of those qualities without exception.

A reliable and physical presence on the Black Bears' back end, Magnan appeared in all but one game over the past two seasons while accepting difficult defensive assignments night after night. In 2025-26, he recorded 60 loose balls, nine caused turnovers, and five blocked shots.

Beyond the statistics, Magnan's influence is perhaps best measured by the culture he helps sustain inside the Ottawa dressing room. His willingness to take on whatever role the team requires - whether through physical play, vocal leadership, or sheer dependability - has made him one of the most valued members of the Black Bears organization.

Magnan was nominated by his own teammates as the club's representative for the award, which has been open to one nominee per NLL team since 2024.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.