Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle Earns Les Bartley Award

Published on May 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) officially announced Colorado Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle has earned the 2025-26 Les Bartley Award, named the NLL's Coach of the Year.

Guiding the Mammoth to a 12-6 regular season record, which tied Coyle's personal-best win total of 12 victories while tying for the second-most wins in Colorado Mammoth history, the NLL Hall of Fame talent continued to craft his legacy as Colorado's longtime bench boss.

Leading the Burgundy Boys to a 7-2 record at the LOUD HOUSE this year, Coyle and company ensured Colorado defended home turf in ferocious fashion, as Ball Arena's 10,000 regular Mammoth supporters have come to expect success playing within the Mile High City.

Helping Mammoth General Manager Brad Self and company in selecting quite the standout class of rookie talent this past fall, Coyle got the most out of first-year talents across the board.

As a defensive specialist, himself, he regularly spent more time coaching up the likes of Robert Hope, Jordan Gilles, Dillon Ward and defensive personnel. So, it shouldn't be a surprise to Mammoth fans that defensive-minded guys like Connor Nock, Dylan Hess, Ari Stevens, Matthew Paolatto and friends skyrocketed into quite the set of impactful roles despite the 2025-26 campaign serving as the first professional slate for several of Colorado's back-end talents.

Coyle also worked closely with Mammoth Offensive Coordinator Jason Bishop in bringing rookie forward Braedon Saris along throughout his inaugural stretch, eventually seeing the first-year forward end his first campaign with 53 points (16g, 37a), the fourth-most on the team, trailing only the likes of Will Malcom, Jack Hannah and Andrew Kew in team scoring.

For as much credit as Self deserves in assembling this year's roster, it's Coyle who made the most of the chess pieces provided. There weren't many media members, executives or fans who thought the Mammoth would be included in this year's eight-team postseason shootout, let alone be the No. 2 seed when the playoff picture was assembled. But with an established, respected man like Coyle continuously connecting with his guys on and off the floor, it's clear he played a monumental role in turning the tide for Colorado.

Throughout another positively-trending season, Coyle notched the 100th all-time victory of his storied coaching career while also securing his 200th game coached as one of the sport's most involved and dedicated mentors.

Dating back to the team's opening night of Training Camp dinner on day one back in October, Coyle set the bar high for this year's group. Noting accountability and "knowing what he will get" out of the 21-plus men eventually named to the team's opening weekend roster, he let it be known that the Mammoth franchise and its fanbase are first-class and demand a first-class effort year-round.

Those early-Fall results trickled onto the turf across Colorado's 18-game regular season, and even throughout the team's eventual playoff contest against the San Diego Seals.

His guys fight for him. His peers respect and admire him. His family loves and supports him:

Pat Coyle, Your 2025-26 NLL Coach of the Year.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 11, 2026

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