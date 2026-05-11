Desert Dogs Jonah Haas Named NLL Executive of the Year

Published on May 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The National Lacrosse League has named Las Vegas Desert Dogs Chief Business Officer Jonah Haas the recipient of the 2026 NLL Executive of the Year Award.

Haas has been with the Desert Dogs since the franchise's inception in 2022 and has played a key role in transforming the organization into one of the fastest-growing franchises in the National Lacrosse League. His leadership elevated the Desert Dogs' presence across Southern Nevada through corporate partnerships, business operations, fan engagement initiatives, and community outreach efforts.

"As a result of Jonah's hard work and enthusiastic guidance, the organization has set new standards for fan engagement, community impact, and revenue growth, and this league-wide honor reflects the culture of excellence he has built," said Desert Dogs CEO Paul Speaker.

"This is an incredible honor and one that reflects the hard work of our entire organization," said Haas. "From ownership and leadership to our staff, players, partners, and fans, everyone has played a role in shaping the Desert Dogs into a franchise Las Vegas can be proud of. We're only getting started."

Haas spearheaded the organization's move to Henderson and played an instrumental role in securing the team's partnership with Foley Entertainment Group, positioning the franchise for long-term growth both on and off the floor.

Under Haas' leadership, the Desert Dogs recorded multiple sellout crowds during the 2025-26 season while continuing to expand the organization's season ticket member base year over year. Haas also accelerated significant revenue growth through the development of multiple high-value corporate partnerships while deepening the team's footprint throughout the Las Vegas business community through innovative brand integrations and marketing opportunities.

Beyond business growth, Haas has played a major role in advancing the game of lacrosse throughout Southern Nevada. Under his leadership, the organization expanded its grassroots footprint through youth camps, clinics, school programs, and community activations across the valley. Haas also championed the legislative effort to sanction lacrosse as an official Nevada high school sport beginning in the 2026-27 academic year - a landmark milestone for the continued growth of the sport across the state.

In addition, Haas helped forge the partnership between the Desert Dogs, Wayne Gretzky, and Foley Entertainment Group to create Camp 99, a hockey and lacrosse crossover youth camp alongside the Vegas Golden Knights. The first-of-its-kind youth development initiative introduced new athletes and families to the sport throughout the Las Vegas market. Camp 99 enters its third year and returns next month.

The Desert Dogs continue to establish themselves as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the National Lacrosse League, both on and off the floor, as the organization builds momentum in the Las Vegas market heading into its fifth season in December 2026.







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