Desert Dogs Fall to Wings in 11 - 5 Loss

Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







Philadelphia, PA - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (7 - 9) fall to the Philadelphia Wings (5 - 12) 11 - 5 in a tough battle, making the Desert Dogs playoff push a must-win weekend going into the final two regular season games vs. the San Diego Seals.

The Philadelphia Wings struck first, opening the scoring early in the first quarter to take an immediate lead. The Desert Dogs responded quickly, as Kyle Killen ripped one from the restraining line to even the score and get Las Vegas on the board.

Philadelphia regained the edge at the 8:38 mark with a bounce shot that slipped past goaltender Alex Buque, making it 2-1. Killen answered once again late in the quarter, burying his second of the night with under five minutes remaining to tie it at 2-2. The Wings closed out the quarter with a fortunate bounce that found its way past Buque, sending Philadelphia into the break with a 3-2 lead.

The Wings carried that momentum into the second quarter, scoring two quick goals to extend their advantage to 5-2. Philadelphia continued to press, adding two more to push the lead to 7-2.Chris Cloutier stopped the run with just over a minute remaining in the half, finding the back of the net to give the Desert Dogs some late momentum. Despite the push, Las Vegas trailed 7-3 at halftime.

Adam Poitras opened the third quarter with a laser from the corner to pull the Desert Dogs within three. Philadelphia answered at the 7:47 mark to push the lead back to 8-4, but Poitras struck again to make it 8-5.

In the fourth quarter, the Wings added another on a dunk from behind the net to extend their lead to 9-5. Philadelphia closed the game with two straight goals to secure the 11-5 win over the Desert Dogs.

The Desert Dogs now head to San Diego on Friday, April 17, before returning home to host the Seals again at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday, April 18. With the loss, Las Vegas must win both matchups against San Diego to keep their playoff hopes alive.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026

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