FireWolves Look for Second Straight Win vs Roughnecks

Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves are set for the second half of a home-and-home with the Calgary Roughnecks on Wrestling Night at the Tribute Communities Centre tonight in Oshawa. The TCC will be packed with wrestling-themed activities, and the first 3,000 fans will receive a Colton Watkinson bobblehead. The game will be available to watch on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

Riding High

The FireWolves were able to sneak out a win in their final road game of the season last week in Calgary in a one-goal affair. Tye Kurtz scored the game-winner and finished with his 13th career hat-trick and four points on the night. The win has Oshawa feeling good vibes with the success on the road before they wrap up their season at home.

Wrestling Night

When the Roughnecks come to town, that means it's time to get loud, get rough, and unleash your inner wrestler. The Oshawa FireWolves are hosting a wrestling night that includes themed in-game activities, music, and more. The first 3,000 fans who enter the TCC will receive a Colton Watkinson Wrestling Night bobblehead that features him holding a wrestling title belt.

Cruel Calgary

Though there were not too many plays last week that resulted in multiple penalties, the Roughnecks are still a team that is capable of fighting and irritating their opponents. With 182 minutes in penalties on the season, Calgary is not a team to shy away from playing physically. They can also hurt you on offence. Tanner Cook and Tyler Pace lead the way with a combined 177 points.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Jackson Nishimura has been one of the team's best defenders all season, and now that he's healthy and a regular in the lineup and on a three-game point streak, Nishimura could easily score another goal in transition for the FireWolves tonight.

Ethan Walker has found his scoring touch again as he's currently on a five-game goal streak and looking for more against the Roughneck defence.

Roughnecks Players To Watch

We highlighted Tanner Cook last week, and we're doing it again as he travels to his hometown of Oshawa and will be looking to crack 50 goals for the first time in his career.

Harrison Matsuoka has been the type of player for Calgary that's a big presence on the back end for them, and it's resulted in him recording 65 loose balls and 6 shot blocks.

Fans are also encouraged to bring lacrosse equipment to donate to Kids Sport in collaboration with NLL Unites and the Ontario Lacrosse Association. Equipment can be dropped off at any of the Tribute Communities Centre gates starting at 6 pm.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026

FireWolves Look for Second Straight Win vs Roughnecks - Oshawa FireWolves

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