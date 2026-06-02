Nick Chaykowsky Re-Signs with the FireWolves on a Two-Year Agreement

Published on June 2, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves defenseman Nick Chaykowsky

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves defenseman Nick Chaykowsky(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have re-signed defenseman Nick Chaykowsky to a two-year deal, pending league approval.

FireWolves fans will forever remember Chaykowsky as the player who scored the first goal in Oshawa team history against the Toronto Rock during the Oshawa FireWolves Inaugural Game on November 28, 2025. The 6'2 ¬Â³ 190 lbs defender from Bradford, ON is one of the most underrated players in the NLL.

Chaykowsky was drafted 17th overall by the New England Black Wolves (now the Oshawa FireWolves) in the 2017 NLL Entry Draft. In his eight seasons with the FireWolves organization, he has collected 56 points (19g, 37a), 639 loose balls, and caused 86 turnovers in 116 games played. During the 2025-2026 season in Oshawa, Chaykowsky set a career high of 27 caused turnovers on the season which ranked him fifth in the NLL.

Get your season tickets now for the 2026-2027 season and watch Nick Chaykowsky dominate on the FireWolves defence. Get your tickets here: Season Tickets

Season ticket for the 2026-2027 season are available now! For more information, visit www.oshawafirewolves.com or call the FireWolves ticket office at 289-577-3473.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from June 2, 2026

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