Jake Withers Earns Most Valuable Player

Published on June 2, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that Jake Withers has been named Most Valuable Player as a part of the 2026 Team Awards.

"I am honoured to be voted team MVP. This award is a testament to the great group of guys that I have the privilege to play with, as well as the hard work and dedication from everyone involved in making us Thunderbirds successful. Go Birds!"

Withers finished his eighth season with the franchise. In 18 games for the Thunderbirds this season, he had two goals and 15 points, along with 223 loose balls and 14 caused turnovers.

The Peterborough, Ontario native was also dominant at the face-off stripe, winning 303 draws and winning 71 percent of his opportunities for the year.

In the playoffs, Withers elevated his play, putting up two goals and seven points in six games, along with 96 loose balls and eight caused turnovers.

With 117 face-off wins in the postseason, he also passed Jeremy Thompson for first all-time in NLL face-off wins, along with the most draw wins in a single playoffs in league history.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.