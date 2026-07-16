Mike Accursi to be Inducted to NLL Hall of Fame Alongside Dan Dawson, Shawn Evans and Sandy Chapman

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The National Lacrosse League has announced that Halifax Thunderbirds Head Coach Mike Accursi has been inducted into the NLL Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2026 in the Veterans Category.

"I'm truly humbled and deeply honoured to be inducted into the NLL Hall of Fame," Accursi said. "To stand alongside such an incredible group of talented players I've admired and competed with and against for years means more than I can put into words."

"This recognition reflects every coach and teammate I played with, as well as the sacrifice and support of my family, who continue to believe in me and have helped make this journey possible. I'm forever grateful for the game of lacrosse and what it continues to bring to my life."

Nicknamed "No Mercy Accursi," Accursi spent a remarkable 17-season playing career in the NLL, suiting up for five franchises: the Ontario Raiders, Syracuse Smash, Edmonton Rush, Rochester Knighthawks and Buffalo Bandits.

A four-time NLL champion, Accursi captured three titles with the organization in 2007, 2012 and 2013. Over 237 regular-season games, he recorded 827 points and collected 995 loose balls, establishing himself as one of the league's most accomplished players.

Following his retirement in 2014, Accursi transitioned into coaching, joining the Rochester Knighthawks as an assistant coach before being named the first head coach of the Halifax Thunderbirds ahead of the 2019-20 season. He is coming off one of the most successful seasons in franchise history after guiding Halifax to its first-ever appearance in the NLL Finals.

Along with Accursi, three other former members of the organization will also be inducted, including Dan Dawson whose time in Rochester helped secure the latter NLL Championships in the league's first ever three-peat, Shawn Evans and Sandy Chapman, members of the 2007 NLL Champion Knighthawks.

Dawson finished his career ranked first all-time in points scored (1,505) and is currently the league's all-time record holder for games played at 322. Dan Dawson's 954 assists puts him atop the league charts for career assistsHe currently serves as the offensive assistant for the Toronto Rock.

In 252 career games, Sandy Chapman tallied 34 goals and recorded 117 assists between the Toronto Rock and Rochester Knighthawks. He began his career in Toronto during the 2002 season spending three seasons in Rochester before returning to the Rock where he would conclude his Hall of Fame Career.

Evans, who spent half of the 2020 season in Halifax, first began his career with the Knighthawks in 2006, capturing an NLL Championship with Chapman and the 2007 squad. His 270 games played ranks 10th all-time in NLL games played, where Evans is ranked 10th in goals scored (479), fifth in career assists (879) for a total of 1,358 points, good for sixth all-time in league scoring.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.