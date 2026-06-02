Colton Watkinson Re-Signs with the FireWolves on a One-Year Agreement

Published on June 2, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa Firewolves transition player Colton Watkinson

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa Firewolves transition player Colton Watkinson(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have re-signed transition player Colton Watkinson to a one-year deal, pending league approval.

Watkinson has been a steady force on the back end and in transition for the FireWolves organization for eight seasons and will continue to bring the energy heading into the 2026-2027 season.

The Burlington, ON native was drafted 7th overall in the 2017 NLL Entry Draft by the New England Black Wolves (now the Oshawa FireWolves) and is one of the longest tenured players on the FireWolves roster. In his career he has collected 101 points (40g, 61a), 488 loose balls, and 95 caused turnovers in 125 games played. Watkinson was a key part of the FireWolves run to the 2024 NLL Finals as he scored 3 goals in 5 playoff games.

During the Inaugural Season in Oshawa, he had a career high of 16 blocked shots and helped spark transition with 10 assists on the year. He would miss the last five games due to injury, but is ready to be back in the lineup for what should be an exciting second season in the Durham Region for the FireWolves.

Get your season tickets now for the 2026-2027 season and watch Colton Watkinson race down the floor. Get your tickets here: Season Tickets

Season ticket for the 2026-2027 season are available now! For more information, visit www.oshawafirewolves.com or call the FireWolves ticket office at 289-577-3473.

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