Meet the Wolves: Jackson Nishimura

Published on June 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves defender Jackson Nishimura

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves defender Jackson Nishimura(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - It's time to Meet The Wolves! Today we're highlighting #11 Jackson Nishimura who is one of the most dynamic defenders in the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

Known as "Nish" by his teammates and coaches, he is from Toronto and played his junior lacrosse with the Toronto Beaches of the Ontario Junior A League. He currently serves as an assistant coach for the Toronto Beaches during the summer.

Originally drafted 26th overall in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft by the New England Black Wolves, Nishimura recently finished his seventh season in the league as part of the Oshawa FireWolves inaugural season. In 88 career games played he has produced 60 points on 21 goals and 39 assists, collected 488 loose balls, and caused 47 turnovers.

Nishimura suffered an injury early in the 2024-2025 season that sidelined him for most of the year. After recovering, the 2025-2026 season in Oshawa would be the best of his NLL career.

"Nish had a great bounce back year," said Glenn Clark, General Manager and Head Coach of the Oshawa FireWolves. "It's hard to miss a whole season and come back as strong as he did. He was solid on defence and his transition and loose ball game were excellent."

This past season #11 tied a career high of 16 points in a season on 6 goals and 10 assists. He also collected 103 loose balls, blocked 9 shots, and had a career high of 12 caused turnovers.

6 goals was a career high for Nishimura in a season and it seemed like he always came up big with a transition goal when the team needed it most.

"Nish needs to continue to be a difference maker in transition," said Clark. "Transition goals can change outcomes of games."

When #11 is racing down the floor with the ball you can feel the energy of the FireWolves fans grow and then explode when the ball hits the back of the net.

Looking ahead to the Oshawa FireWolves' 2026-2027 season, Nishimura will be a huge part of what makes the defence and transition run smoothly.

"Nish continues to work on his craft," said Clark. He understands that he will not over power a lot of O guys so he relies on positioning and awareness to have success on the back end."

Get your season tickets now to watch Jackson Nishimura race down the floor at the Tribute Communities Centre this winter!

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National Lacrosse League Stories from June 4, 2026

Meet the Wolves: Jackson Nishimura - Oshawa FireWolves

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