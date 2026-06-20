Meet the Wolves: Ethan Walker

Published on June 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Ethan Walker of the Oshawa FireWolves

(Oshawa FireWolves) Ethan Walker of the Oshawa FireWolves(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - Today we're highlighting #57 Ethan Walker who was born and raised one hour up the road in the historic lacrosse community of Peterborough. This past season, he scored the historic game winning goal in the FireWolves first win in Oshawa against the Toronto Rock.

Walker is an alumni of the Jr. A Peterborough Lakers and played his collegiate lacrosse at the University of Denver where he was a 4x All-American. He was a member of the Sr. A Peterborough Lakers team that won the Mann Cup in 2019 and won the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Championship with the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club. He was drafted 10th overall in the 2020 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Entry Draft by the Georgia Swarm.

Walker joined the FireWolves in 2022 after being traded from the Swarm and has been steady for the offense with his composure under pressure, hardworking mentality, and clutch playmaking. The slick lefty has a do-it-all type of skill set as a sharpshooter, dynamic dodger, exceptional passer, and isn't afraid to battle for loose balls.

In a season that the FireWolves struggled to find wins, Walker was a leader who kept them fighting until the very end.

"Ethan has a calming presence amongst our group," said Glenn Clark, Head Coach and General Manager of the Oshawa FireWolves. "There is a need to stay purposeful and positive, Ethan understands the balance between disappointment and moving forward as a group."

At 28 years old, Walker is beyond his years in terms of leadership and professionalism having served as an alternate captain the past three seasons. He is the quarterback of the FireWolves offense, and his teammates look to him as the prime example of how to be a pro on and off the field.

"He understands there are no shortcuts and the need to continue to work on his craft," said Clark.

During the 2025-2026 season, Walker produced 53 points on 19 goals and 34 assists with 3 of his goals and 9 of his assists coming on the power play. He also scooped up 72 loose balls. He reached 100 goals scored in his career this past season.

Heading into year two in Oshawa, #57 will be an integral part of the FireWolves offense as they look to return to the playoffs. It will be even more special for the Peterborough native now that he has the chance to bring home an NLL Championship to the area he grew up in.

"Playing in front of family and friends for the first time in several years is exciting for Ethan and his family," said Clark. "Adversity is a teacher: Ethan, and our group, will be in a better position to navigate the ups and downs of an NLL season."

Fans can watch Ethan Walker and the FireWolves at the Tribute Communities Centre this upcoming 2026-2027 season as they look to capture an NLL Championship.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from June 19, 2026

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