Georgia Swarm Announce Three Contract Extensions for 2026-27 Season

Published on June 19, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm have begun securing key pieces of their roster for the future, announcing contract extensions for defenseman Adam Wiedemann, defenseman Seth Van Schepen, and goaltender Devlin Shanahan ahead of the 2026-27 National Lacrosse League season.

Wiedemann has signed a three-year contract extension, while Van Schepen has agreed to a four-year extension. Shanahan will return to the Swarm on a one-year extension.

A dependable presence on the defensive end, Wiedemann has become an important part of Georgia's back line through his physical play, defensive awareness, and ability to contribute in transition. His three-year extension keeps a key veteran piece in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

Van Schepen has continued to establish himself as one of the Swarm's emerging defensive players. His athleticism, versatility, and ability to impact both ends of the floor made him a priority for the organization, resulting in a four-year commitment.

Shanahan returns to the Swarm goaltending unit on a one-year extension. The netminder has provided valuable depth and competition in goal while continuing to develop within the organization.

These extensions mark the first player signings announced by the Swarm as preparations begin for the 2026-27 season.

For the latest Georgia Swarm news, ticket information, and team updates, visit the team's official channels.







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 19, 2026

Georgia Swarm Announce Three Contract Extensions for 2026-27 Season - Georgia Swarm

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