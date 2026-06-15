FireWolves in the Community: Mid-June 2026
Published on June 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves News Release
OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves have been busy this offseason and have attended events all over the Durham Region to meet our fans in the community. The FireWolves players, Fury dance team, and mascot "Alphie" might be coming to an event near you in the second half of June.
Find the FireWolves at these upcoming events in the Durham Region:
June 17
Their Opportunity's 2026 Annual Charity Golf Classic at Deer Creek Golf Club
June 18
Durham District School Board Lacrosse Day at Vincent Massey Public School
June 20
DRPS North Division Community Safety Day at Port Perry Fairgrounds
June 23
Durham Family Advisory Board Golf Classic at Deer Creek Golf Club
Stay tuned to our social media pages for future events. And make sure to also find us on our Summer Lacrosse Tour presented by Toe Drag Sportswear. See the tour dates at this link: Summer Lacrosse Tour
Want us at your community event? Fill out the form at this link: https://oshawafirewolves.com/appearance-requests/
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