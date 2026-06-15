FireWolves in the Community: Mid-June 2026

Published on June 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves have been busy this offseason and have attended events all over the Durham Region to meet our fans in the community. The FireWolves players, Fury dance team, and mascot "Alphie" might be coming to an event near you in the second half of June.

Find the FireWolves at these upcoming events in the Durham Region:

June 17

Their Opportunity's 2026 Annual Charity Golf Classic at Deer Creek Golf Club

June 18

Durham District School Board Lacrosse Day at Vincent Massey Public School

June 20

DRPS North Division Community Safety Day at Port Perry Fairgrounds

June 23

Durham Family Advisory Board Golf Classic at Deer Creek Golf Club

Stay tuned to our social media pages for future events. And make sure to also find us on our Summer Lacrosse Tour presented by Toe Drag Sportswear. See the tour dates at this link: Summer Lacrosse Tour

Want us at your community event? Fill out the form at this link: https://oshawafirewolves.com/appearance-requests/







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 15, 2026

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