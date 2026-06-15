Byrne, Smith Among Bandits Coaching WNY Underclassmen All-Star Game on June 18

Published on June 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits are proud to showcase the top rising varsity lacrosse talent in Western New York at the third-annual WNY Underclassmen All-Star Game, presented by Crossbar Athletics.

The event will be held at West Seneca East High School on Thursday, June 18. The girls' game begins at 6 p.m. followed by the boys' game at 7:30.

Both games are free and open to the public.

Bandits players Dhane Smith, Josh Byrne, Zack Belter and Joe Resetarits will join local high-school coaches to lead the four teams, consisting of standout student athletes from Section VI and the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association.

Players were selected through a voting process led by local coaches and section leaders.

The rosters for this year's games are as follows:

Girls' Orange Team

No. 6 Addison Perkins, Hamburg

No. 8 Adeline Donovan, Eden

No. 1 Ava Barry, Orchard Park

No. 2 Ava Martinez, Eden

No. 98 Ava Pienta, Frontier

No. 9 Ava Suriani, Orchard Park

No. 91 Avery Sobierajski, Iroquois

No. 12 Bella Makelke, Frontier

No. 13 Emma Forcucci, Orchard Park

No. 19 Vivian Wagner, Williamsville South

No. 3 Gigi Rakoski, Hamburg

No. 4 Grace Edwards, Frontier

No. 17 Katsi Jackson, Lake Shore

No. 18 Keira Bova, Salamanca

No. 5 Keira Lynch, Orchard Park

No. 92 Liana Jimerson, Salamanca

No. 41 Marleigh Borsch, East Aurora

No. 20 Maya Halliwell, St. Mary's

No. 21 Morgan Cooper, Eden

No. 22 Morgan Hartung, Orchard Park

No. 77 Paige Wylie, Frontier

No. 23 Peyton Hyde, Frontier

No. 25 Saniya Seneca, Lake Shore

No. 15 Kylie Moore, Williamsville South

No. 26 Jaylee Kochan, Williamsville South

Girls' White Team

No. 48 Alexis Miyashita, Nichols

No. 4 Anastasia Wolfson, Clarence

No. 92 Annamaria Ellero, Williamsville North

No. 5 Aubrey Kreutzer, Lancaster

No. 6 Avery Ast, Clarence

No. 8 Brenna Buccieri, Lancaster

No. 22 Brynn Lucarelli, Lancaster

No. 18, Chailyn Seymour, Niagara Wheatfield / Niagara Falls

No. 23 Claire Buccieri, Lancaster

No. 91 Ella Butcher, Williamsville East

No. 19 Giana Mantione, Williamsville East

No. 25 Gracie Swader, Lancaster

No. 98 Jayda Jackson, Lancaster

No. 21 Kaitlyn Pokorski, Amherst

No. 3 Kayleigh Croll, Amherst

No. 41 Kendall Allen, Starpoint

No. 9 Sydney Scapelliti, Lockport

No. 20 Lily Osterstrom, Williamsville East

No. 13 Makenna Doyle, Niagara Wheatfield

No. 2 Molly Brzozowski, Clarence

No. 15 Morgan Pilat, Lancaster

No. 26 Payton Ciocca, Williamsville East

No. 77 Portia Gooldy, Williamsville East

No. 17 Sarah Justin, Amherst

No. 12 Gianna Papero, Sweet Home

Boys' Orange Team

No. 8 Gaige Reich, East Aurora

No. 9 Lucas Soto, Grand Island

No. 12 Joshua Okeke, Lancaster

No. 13 Quinten Brown, Salamanca

No. 15 Jackson Suckow, East Aurora

No. 17 Aidan Ryan, Iroquois

No. 18 Andrew Polisoto, St. Joe's

No. 19 Colin Howard, East Aurora

No. 20 Andrew Mescall, Iroquois

No. 21 Peyton Ring, Frontier

No. 22 Zack Danna, Orchard Park

No. 1 Mason Snyder, St. Joe's

No. 2 Jude Archabald, Eden

No. 25 Braiden Sumbrum, Clarence

No. 26 Max Bindig, East Aurora

No. 41 Patrick Diodate, Williamsville North

No. 92 Kobe Genco, Eden

No. 88 Connor Smith, Williamsville South

No. 77 Kaysen John, Lake Shore

No. 91 Coleman Bitar, Williamsville South

No. 23 Knick Riccio, Frontier

No. 95 Braxton Sanchez, Lake Shore

Boys' White Team

No. 8 Ryan Rizzo, Niagara Wheatfield

No. 9 Connor Whitney, Kenmore

No. 12 Nicholas Mete, Canisius

No. 13 Matt Winsor, Williamsville East

No. 15 Khade Lester, St. Francis

No. 17 Maddox Drouin, Hamburg

No. 26 Cole Losi, Hamburg

No. 19 Trent Yoder, Canisius

No. 20 Jack Budowski, Iroquois

No. 1 Kam McNamara, Hamburg

No. 2 Connor Schlegel, Lancaster

No. 3 Nicholas Kensy, Clarence

No. 4 Evan Greenough, St. Francis

No. 5 Justin Xiao, Williamsville East

No. 25 Cole Silvestri, Lancaster

No. 22 Alex Quarantello, West Seneca West

No. 77 Uriah Leroy, Lake Shore

No. 6 Andrew Esslinger, Iroquois

No. 23 Thomas Steck, Grand Island

No. 41 Arden Chew, Niagara Wheatfield

No. 18 Nate Lomeyestewa, Akron

No. 21 Liam Duda, Hamburg







National Lacrosse League Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.