Byrne, Smith Among Bandits Coaching WNY Underclassmen All-Star Game on June 18
Published on June 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
The Buffalo Bandits are proud to showcase the top rising varsity lacrosse talent in Western New York at the third-annual WNY Underclassmen All-Star Game, presented by Crossbar Athletics.
The event will be held at West Seneca East High School on Thursday, June 18. The girls' game begins at 6 p.m. followed by the boys' game at 7:30.
Both games are free and open to the public.
Bandits players Dhane Smith, Josh Byrne, Zack Belter and Joe Resetarits will join local high-school coaches to lead the four teams, consisting of standout student athletes from Section VI and the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association.
Players were selected through a voting process led by local coaches and section leaders.
The rosters for this year's games are as follows:
Girls' Orange Team
No. 6 Addison Perkins, Hamburg
No. 8 Adeline Donovan, Eden
No. 1 Ava Barry, Orchard Park
No. 2 Ava Martinez, Eden
No. 98 Ava Pienta, Frontier
No. 9 Ava Suriani, Orchard Park
No. 91 Avery Sobierajski, Iroquois
No. 12 Bella Makelke, Frontier
No. 13 Emma Forcucci, Orchard Park
No. 19 Vivian Wagner, Williamsville South
No. 3 Gigi Rakoski, Hamburg
No. 4 Grace Edwards, Frontier
No. 17 Katsi Jackson, Lake Shore
No. 18 Keira Bova, Salamanca
No. 5 Keira Lynch, Orchard Park
No. 92 Liana Jimerson, Salamanca
No. 41 Marleigh Borsch, East Aurora
No. 20 Maya Halliwell, St. Mary's
No. 21 Morgan Cooper, Eden
No. 22 Morgan Hartung, Orchard Park
No. 77 Paige Wylie, Frontier
No. 23 Peyton Hyde, Frontier
No. 25 Saniya Seneca, Lake Shore
No. 15 Kylie Moore, Williamsville South
No. 26 Jaylee Kochan, Williamsville South
Girls' White Team
No. 48 Alexis Miyashita, Nichols
No. 4 Anastasia Wolfson, Clarence
No. 92 Annamaria Ellero, Williamsville North
No. 5 Aubrey Kreutzer, Lancaster
No. 6 Avery Ast, Clarence
No. 8 Brenna Buccieri, Lancaster
No. 22 Brynn Lucarelli, Lancaster
No. 18, Chailyn Seymour, Niagara Wheatfield / Niagara Falls
No. 23 Claire Buccieri, Lancaster
No. 91 Ella Butcher, Williamsville East
No. 19 Giana Mantione, Williamsville East
No. 25 Gracie Swader, Lancaster
No. 98 Jayda Jackson, Lancaster
No. 21 Kaitlyn Pokorski, Amherst
No. 3 Kayleigh Croll, Amherst
No. 41 Kendall Allen, Starpoint
No. 9 Sydney Scapelliti, Lockport
No. 20 Lily Osterstrom, Williamsville East
No. 13 Makenna Doyle, Niagara Wheatfield
No. 2 Molly Brzozowski, Clarence
No. 15 Morgan Pilat, Lancaster
No. 26 Payton Ciocca, Williamsville East
No. 77 Portia Gooldy, Williamsville East
No. 17 Sarah Justin, Amherst
No. 12 Gianna Papero, Sweet Home
Boys' Orange Team
No. 8 Gaige Reich, East Aurora
No. 9 Lucas Soto, Grand Island
No. 12 Joshua Okeke, Lancaster
No. 13 Quinten Brown, Salamanca
No. 15 Jackson Suckow, East Aurora
No. 17 Aidan Ryan, Iroquois
No. 18 Andrew Polisoto, St. Joe's
No. 19 Colin Howard, East Aurora
No. 20 Andrew Mescall, Iroquois
No. 21 Peyton Ring, Frontier
No. 22 Zack Danna, Orchard Park
No. 1 Mason Snyder, St. Joe's
No. 2 Jude Archabald, Eden
No. 25 Braiden Sumbrum, Clarence
No. 26 Max Bindig, East Aurora
No. 41 Patrick Diodate, Williamsville North
No. 92 Kobe Genco, Eden
No. 88 Connor Smith, Williamsville South
No. 77 Kaysen John, Lake Shore
No. 91 Coleman Bitar, Williamsville South
No. 23 Knick Riccio, Frontier
No. 95 Braxton Sanchez, Lake Shore
Boys' White Team
No. 8 Ryan Rizzo, Niagara Wheatfield
No. 9 Connor Whitney, Kenmore
No. 12 Nicholas Mete, Canisius
No. 13 Matt Winsor, Williamsville East
No. 15 Khade Lester, St. Francis
No. 17 Maddox Drouin, Hamburg
No. 26 Cole Losi, Hamburg
No. 19 Trent Yoder, Canisius
No. 20 Jack Budowski, Iroquois
No. 1 Kam McNamara, Hamburg
No. 2 Connor Schlegel, Lancaster
No. 3 Nicholas Kensy, Clarence
No. 4 Evan Greenough, St. Francis
No. 5 Justin Xiao, Williamsville East
No. 25 Cole Silvestri, Lancaster
No. 22 Alex Quarantello, West Seneca West
No. 77 Uriah Leroy, Lake Shore
No. 6 Andrew Esslinger, Iroquois
No. 23 Thomas Steck, Grand Island
No. 41 Arden Chew, Niagara Wheatfield
No. 18 Nate Lomeyestewa, Akron
No. 21 Liam Duda, Hamburg
National Lacrosse League Stories from June 15, 2026
- Forward Will Malcom Paces Scoring Efforts During First Season as Alternate Captain - Colorado Mammoth
- Byrne, Smith Among Bandits Coaching WNY Underclassmen All-Star Game on June 18 - Buffalo Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Byrne, Smith Among Bandits Coaching WNY Underclassmen All-Star Game on June 18
- Smith, de Snoo Named to Capelli Sport All-NLL Teams
- Buchanan, Smith Named Finalists for NLL Awards
- Bandits' Season Ends with 1st-Round Loss to Georgia
- Bandits at Swarm: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines