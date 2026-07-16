Mark Steenhuis and John Gurtler to Enter NLL Hall of Fame

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2026, honoring eight individuals whose extraordinary careers and lasting influence helped shape generations of professional box lacrosse.

This year's class includes Buffalo Bandits broadcaster John Gurtler, as well as former Bandits players Mark Steenhuis, Shawn Evans and Mike Accursi. The other honorees: Dan Dawson, Sandy Chapman, Jake Bergey and Gavin Prout.

The NLL Hall of Fame represents the League's highest honor, reserved for individuals whose achievements have left an enduring impact on professional box lacrosse. As the League prepares to celebrate its 40th Anniversary Celebration Season in 2026-27, this year's class reflects decades of excellence on the floor, leadership throughout the game, and accomplishments that have helped elevate the NLL.

The 2026 class includes four inductees in the Player Category, three in the Veteran Category, and one in the Builder Category (Media), celebrating championship success, sustained excellence, and enduring impact on the League's growth and visibility.

"As both a fan of this game and a student of the game's history, it is a privilege to celebrate the individuals whose accomplishments helped build the National Lacrosse League into what it is today," said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "This year's ballot reflected an extraordinary collection of talent and achievement, making the selection process especially competitive. That speaks not only to the remarkable careers of this year's inductees, but also to the depth of excellence throughout our League's history. We look forward to officially inducting these eight deserving members of the Hall of Fame."

The 2026 NLL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held this September at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, owned by the Seneca Nation, which acquired the Rochester Knighthawks in 2025. TFL Sports, an official partner of the event, will commemorate the Class of 2026 with a special Limited-Edition Hall of Fame trading card set, while Capelli Sport, the League's official uniform provider, joins this year's festivities for the first time. Additional details surrounding the ceremony, including the full event schedule, ticket packages, and ways for fans to celebrate in person will be announced soon.

More on the Bandits in this year's class:

Player Category

Shawn Evans - Forward - Pelham, ON

Evans played with unmatched intensity, combining relentless competitiveness with elite offensive production over 17 seasons. A two-time League MVP and 2007 NLL champion, he was among the most dynamic playmakers of his generation, capable of changing the outcome of a game through his toughness, passion, and ability to deliver in the sport's biggest moments.

Mark Steenhuis - Forward - St. Catharines, ON

One of the most creative and entertaining players to ever compete in the NLL, Steenhuis surpassed 1,000 career points while earning both the NLL Finals MVP and Transition Player of the Year honors in 2008. His creativity, flair, and ability to produce unforgettable performances made him one of the defining entertainers of the modern NLL.

Veteran Category

Mike Accursi - Forward - Oakville, ON

Winner of four NLL championships, Accursi strengthened every team he joined through his rugged, selfless style of play. Combining offensive production with versatility, grit, and a willingness to embrace any role, he became one of the premier two-way forwards of his era.

Builder Category (Media)

John Gurtler - East Aurora, NY

For decades, Gurtler has been one of the defining voices of professional box lacrosse. More than a broadcaster, he has served as a storyteller, historian, and ambassador for the game, helping generations of fans experience the emotion, drama, and excitement of the NLL while capturing many of the defining moments in League history.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.