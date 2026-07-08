Bandits Sign MacKay to Three-Year Contract

Published on July 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Ian MacKay to a three-year contract, pending league approval.

MacKay (5'10", 216 lbs., 5/31/1994) will enter his eighth season with the Bandits after setting new career highs in assists (34) and points (58) in the 2025-26 season. He ranked third in points on the team in 16 games with the Bandits and led the team's forwards in forced turnovers (8).

He has tallied 245 points (121+124) in 116 games played with Buffalo. He ranks sixth in forced turnovers (94), ninth in loose balls (742) and fifth in blocked shots (37) in all-time Bandits history. The Port Elgin, Ontario native won three NLL championships with Buffalo and has recorded 32 goals, 38 assists and 70 points in 28 playoff games.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 8, 2026

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