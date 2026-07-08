Veteran Defenseman Jordan Gilles Records Personal-Best 11 Assists in 2025-26

Published on July 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Ten seasons up, ten seasons down for veteran defenseman Jordan Gilles.

And when we consider he's officially been with the Colorado Mammoth for his entire decade of professional play, it's easy to understand why he's become a fan favorite.

Between his contagious smile and electric style, he's been revered by fans for a while now.

Having recorded a career-high 11 assists this past season, amongst his 12 points (1g, 11a), he's racked up double-digit point totals for each of the last four campaigns as a welcomed threat in transition.

Even on the plays he might not take the rock to the cage, he's got several opposing defenseman respecting his ability to turn on the jets. Often creating some pressure before dishing the ball to the Will Malcom and Jack Hannahs of the squad, he's never been afraid to push the pace.

Just like public address announcer Big Rob isn't afraid to let out a hearty JORRRRRR-DAANNNNN, GILLLL-ISSSSSS whenever No. 23 is preparing to strike.

As one of three defenseman to produce double-digit point totals last year, joined by Robert Hope and Tim Edwards, he provided some unexpected waves of momentum. And in the game of box lacrosse, those are and can be the game-winning moments that just happen to pop up in the middle of the third quarter, when teams least expect them.

Yet, after earning the 2025-26 Dave Stilley Award as the team's Top Defender, it's hard not to zoom in on his defensive abilities following the team's 12-6 regular season run.

Crossing the 100-loose ball threshold for the fourth time across his past five campaigns as one of just three men on last year's roster to collect triple-digit LBs, "Gill-Man" added another 111 scoops to his now 880 career loose ball recoveries en route to solidifying his name amongst the franchise's Top 3 all-time LB-earners (trailing just Robert Hope and Joey Cupido in the all-time Colorado Mammoth rankings).

In a season where only six different Mammoth players managed double-digit CTO totals, Gilles was one of the six, as he's unafraid to use his stick and physical stature as much as his next-level IQ.

Bringing 149 career caused turnovers into what would be his eleventh approaching campaign, he surpassed former Mammoth captain Dan Coates with the third-most CTOs recorded in Colorado Mammoth history, with "Hopey" and "Lightning" the lone two men above him in said rankings.

So, it's easy to see why he remains locked into the hearts of Mammoth fans while continuing to climb the organization's all-time charts. And with the now 31-year-old having set up family camp in the Mile High City, it would be hard to imagine the Richmond, B.C. native donning another crest.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest news, transactions and beyond!







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 8, 2026

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