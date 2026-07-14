Bandits Sign Dooley to 3-Year Contract

Published on July 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed defenseman Taylor Dooley to a three-year contract.

Dooley (6'0", 185 lbs., 12/23/2001) will return for his third season with Buffalo. In the 2025-26 season, he registered three assists and 18 loose balls in seven games. Over his two seasons in Buffalo, Dooley has registered four points (0+4) and 25 loose-ball recoveries in 11 career games. The Lindsay, Ontario native was selected by Buffalo in the first round (15th overall) of the 2024 NLL Entry Draft.







National Lacrosse League Stories from July 14, 2026

Bandits Sign Dooley to 3-Year Contract - Buffalo Bandits

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