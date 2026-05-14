Smith, de Snoo Named to Capelli Sport All-NLL Teams

Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







Buffalo Bandits forward Dhane Smith and defenseman Mitch de Snoo have been named to the Capelli Sport All-NLL teams for the 2025-26 season.

Smith - who was a finalist for NLL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year - was named First Team All-NLL while de Snoo was tabbed a Second Team All-NLL selection.

It's the second straight year both players were named to their respective all-league teams as Smith is coming off another historic season with 79 assists and 118 points, which were both top three in the NLL.

Smith was the NLL leader with five shorthanded goals and is second in Bandits history with 450 career goals. Smith has 1,336 points in his 13-year career.

De Snoo - who was acquired from the Philadelphia Wings four days before the season began - had a dominant season in his second stint in Banditland.

De Snoo, the 2022 NLL Defensive Player of the Year, led the Bandits with 144 loose ball recoveries, which also tied for seventh in the NLL. He was second in the league with 30 blocked shots and ranked in the top 25 with 18 caused turnovers despite missing four games due to injury.

Few players in the league had as much of an impact on their team as de Snoo. The Bandits were 11-3 with him in the lineup during the regular season compared to 0-4 without him,

The All-NLL squads are comprised of six-player teams with two forwards, one transition, two defensemen and one goaltender.

Awards are based on regular-season performance and were voted on prior to the 2026 NLL Playoffs.

Here's the full All-NLL teams:

Capelli Sport First Team All-NLL

Keegan Bal - F, Vancouver Warriors

Dhane Smith - F, Buffalo Bandits

Callum Jones - D, Ottawa Black Bears

Brad Kri - D, Toronto Rock

Zach Currier - T, San Diego Seals

Brett Dobson - G, Georgia Swarm

Capelli Sport Second Team All-NLL

Andrew Kew - F, Colorado Mammoth

Jeff Teat - F, Ottawa Black Bears

Ryan Dilks - D, Vancouver Warriors

Mitch de Snoo - D, Buffalo Bandits

Jordan MacIntosh - T, Georgia Swarm

Christian Del Bianco - G, Vancouver Warriors







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 13, 2026

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