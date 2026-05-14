Smith, de Snoo Named to Capelli Sport All-NLL Teams
Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
Buffalo Bandits forward Dhane Smith and defenseman Mitch de Snoo have been named to the Capelli Sport All-NLL teams for the 2025-26 season.
Smith - who was a finalist for NLL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year - was named First Team All-NLL while de Snoo was tabbed a Second Team All-NLL selection.
It's the second straight year both players were named to their respective all-league teams as Smith is coming off another historic season with 79 assists and 118 points, which were both top three in the NLL.
Smith was the NLL leader with five shorthanded goals and is second in Bandits history with 450 career goals. Smith has 1,336 points in his 13-year career.
De Snoo - who was acquired from the Philadelphia Wings four days before the season began - had a dominant season in his second stint in Banditland.
De Snoo, the 2022 NLL Defensive Player of the Year, led the Bandits with 144 loose ball recoveries, which also tied for seventh in the NLL. He was second in the league with 30 blocked shots and ranked in the top 25 with 18 caused turnovers despite missing four games due to injury.
Few players in the league had as much of an impact on their team as de Snoo. The Bandits were 11-3 with him in the lineup during the regular season compared to 0-4 without him,
The All-NLL squads are comprised of six-player teams with two forwards, one transition, two defensemen and one goaltender.
Awards are based on regular-season performance and were voted on prior to the 2026 NLL Playoffs.
Here's the full All-NLL teams:
Capelli Sport First Team All-NLL
Keegan Bal - F, Vancouver Warriors
Dhane Smith - F, Buffalo Bandits
Callum Jones - D, Ottawa Black Bears
Brad Kri - D, Toronto Rock
Zach Currier - T, San Diego Seals
Brett Dobson - G, Georgia Swarm
Capelli Sport Second Team All-NLL
Andrew Kew - F, Colorado Mammoth
Jeff Teat - F, Ottawa Black Bears
Ryan Dilks - D, Vancouver Warriors
Mitch de Snoo - D, Buffalo Bandits
Jordan MacIntosh - T, Georgia Swarm
Christian Del Bianco - G, Vancouver Warriors
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Keegan Bal, Ryan Dilks, U0026 Christian Del Bianco Named to Capelli Sport All-NLL Teams - Vancouver Warriors
- From Offence to Defence, Warriors Trio Among League Elite - Vancouver Warriors
- Mammoth Forward Andrew Kew Named to Capelli Sport All-NLL Second Team - Colorado Mammoth
- Smith, de Snoo Named to Capelli Sport All-NLL Teams - Buffalo Bandits
- Teat and Jones Named to All-NLL Teams - Ottawa Black Bears
- Brett Dobson Named 2026 NLL MVP and Goaltender of the Year as Georgia Swarm Earn Multiple All-League Honors - Georgia Swarm
- Connor Fields Named Team Offensive MVP - Rochester Knighthawks
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