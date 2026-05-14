From Offence to Defence, Warriors Trio Among League Elite

Published on May 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors have excellence at every position, and three players have impacted the game this season in ways that put them among the elite in the NLL.

Forward Keegan Bal was selected to the Capelli Sport All-NLL First Team, while defenceman Ryan Dilks, and goaltender Christian Del Bianco were selected to the Capelli Sport All-NLL Second Team.

It was the first time Bal has been selected to an All-NLL team, the fourth time Dilks has been selected to an All-NLL team, and the third time for Del Bianco. All the awards are voted on by NLL teams and media members.

The trio had a big impact on the Warriors' franchise-best 13-5 finish, touching every part of the game from even-strength to special teams play.

Bal, who also won the NLL's Offensive Player of the Year, finished the season as the NLL's leading scorer with 124 points (45G, 79A), which set a new career and franchise high. It was also the fourth time in the past five seasons that Bal eclipsed 40 goals.

In addition to headlining the league in overall points, Bal had a league-leading 33 points (9G, 24A) on the power play. His 24 assists on the man-advantage were tied for best in the league with Rochester Knighthawks forward Connor Field. Bal was in on an astonishing 62% of all Warriors goals this season, with 124 points on 200 team goals.

"I'm honoured to win Offensive Player of the Year, and to be named Capelli Sport All-NLL First Team. Personal goals aren't at the forefront for me, obviously, I want to win. That's just the most important thing because we play team sport," Bal said. "I'm proud of the work that I continue to put in, and I think it's nice to be recognized."

In his ninth NLL season, Bal is an example of where work ethic, leadership, and consistency can take a player's career.

"I'm proud of the award, and I worked super hard. I've always worked hard. I think it's just a culmination of working hard for a lot of years," Bal said.

Del Bianco and Dilks are part of the Warriors' formidable back end, holding opponents to a 9.44 goals-against average, good for second in the league. The Warriors had the top penalty kill group, posting a 66 percent success rate, and helping Vancouver turn defence into offence with a league-best 12 shorthanded goals.

Being at the top of the penalty kill and doing that alongside his teammates is a milestone for Dilks.

"I thought that was cool, especially doing it with three other firefighters and Delbs. I'm very honoured and proud to receive this award, even though it's something that I'm not personally chasing," Dilks said.

Dilks started his 14th NLL campaign with a bang and continued to be a consistent force for the Warriors throughout the season. From opening night, Dilks picked up four loose balls, three caused turnovers, and one block in a gritty matchup against the Colorado Mammoth, and tallied three points (1G, 2A) through the first four games of the season, while taking on the toughest defensive matchups every night.

"We are very honoured to have had Ryan Dilks be a part of the Vancouver Warriors organization for the last three seasons," Malawsky said. "He picks up the other team's best players every night. The trust and belief we have in Ryan is unquantifiable. He seems to be getting better year after year."

He finished with 11 points (3G, 8A), picked up 79 loose balls, forced 23 turnovers, and had 12 blocked shots. He is quick, showcasing his anticipation and speed, scoring two shorthanded goals for the Warriors, tying for fourth among NLL defencemen.

"Anytime I can contribute and help give our team a better chance to win, I'm always proud of that," Dilks said.

Although 'The Glove' has proven time and time again he can lock up opposing offensive players, Dilks says the art of defence is that when played perfectly, the six-man unit is working in unison and there's lots of communication, which helps him do his job to the best of his ability.

"If I didn't have the help and great communication and great players to play with, like Matt Beers every game, I wouldn't be able to do what I do," Dilks said. "Without them, I certainly wouldn't be where I am today. I can't thank them enough."

While Dilks is still the model for NLL defencemen, Del Bianco continues to redefine what's possible from between the pipes.

He had the most wins amongst goaltenders with a 13-5 record, an .813 save percentage, and a 9.42 goals-against average. Delbs played the second-most minutes, posting 1057 minutes and 28 seconds in time between the pipes.

Delbs finished the season with 113 career assists, moving into second place all-time in goalie points, while Pat O'Toole holds the top spot with 164 assists.

Del Bianco reached the century mark in assists against the Ottawa Black Bears in January and moved into second-place all-time in a 9-7 win against the San Diego Seals on March 1st.

"Year in, year out, Christian is one of the top goaltenders in the NLL," said Malawsky. "He is a calming influence on the defensive side of the ball. His mental fortitude, compete, and will are some of his best attributes. We are very fortunate to have him in our net."

The recognition reflects the standard the Warriors set this season, with impact players leading on every area of the floor.







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