Warriors Turn Franchise-Best Season into Fuel for What Comes Next

Published on May 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors took another step forward this season, but an early playoff exit will compel this team to find another gear next season.

After narrowly missing the playoffs two years ago and reaching the semifinals last season, the Warriors emerged this year as one of the National Lacrosse League's elite teams, finishing the regular season first overall with a franchise-best 13 wins. Their identity was clear throughout the year; a veteran defensive group, elite goaltending, and balanced offensive production that made the Vancouver Warriors a difficult team to play against every night.

Along the way came a number of milestones and individual achievements. Forward Keegan Bal captured the league scoring title with 124 points (45G, 79A), while forward Curtis Dickson became just the second player in league history to record 10, 40-plus goal seasons. Goaltender Christian Del Bianco continued rewriting the record books, moving into second all-time in scoring amongst goaltenders with 110 assists.

Behind the bench, Malawsky is cementing himself as one of the league's winningest coaches, now third all-time in career coaching wins. For the Head Coach and General Manager, the growth of lacrosse in Vancouver and connection with the community stood out just as much as the results on the floor.

The Warriors expanded their Stick to School initiatives, rolled out camps outside the Lower Mainland for the first time, and continued strengthening their relationship with fans across the Province of British Columbia. Malawsky credits the entire organization in continuing to help raise the profile of lacrosse in BC.

"I think fourth overall attendance [in the NLL] is something that I'm super proud of, as far as all the hard work that everybody puts into it, to see the buy in from our fans and from the organization, and I think that's a special moment," Malawsky said.

The growth has been evident inside the locker room as well. Warriors Captain Brett Mydske has seen the organization evolve from a team searching for consistency into a destination that players want to be a part of.

"It's hard not to be proud of where we came from and where we are now," Mydske said. "We're only going to get better."

"We didn't have a first-round draft pick for years. We struggled; we were at the bottom of the standings. Now, look at the last two years, the free agents we were able to bring in and stuff like that. We're good right now, and the future is even brighter."

Despite all the progress and what they accomplished during the regular season, the team is disappointed with their quick exit from the first round of playoffs this season.

"I don't think I've stopped running it back in my mind since it ended," Malawsky shared.

"I feel that there's a lot of things I've could have done as a coach to make the outcome of the game a lot different, personally, so that's a struggle. I feel for the guys, putting 18 weeks in and having a bad 22 minutes is a tough pill to swallow. So right now, it's not easy."

The loss was especially difficult because of the expectations the group had for themselves. After a semifinal appearance the year before, a strong offseason, and a first-place finish, the Warriors believed they had assembled a championship roster.

"It's a year that we definitely missed out and didn't capitalize on our opportunities. Ownership and management staff did a fantastic job in the offseason to give us players and all the personnel to be successful. So, that's what really stings this year," Mydske said.

"I know we're going to get stronger from this."

Still, neither Malawsky nor the players believe the disappointment erases what the team accomplished over the season. Vancouver established itself as one of the league's best defensive teams, finishing second with a 9.44 goals-against average and leading the penalty kill at 66 percent. Their PK unit was efficient at creating opportunities shorthanded, leading the league with 12 shorthanded goals, which was also a testament to their transition game and skill in the lineup.

What stood out just as much as was the depth throughout the lineup. Different players contributed in key moments throughout the year, and the chemistry within the room became one of the defining traits of the season.

"We've got such a strong locker room. Everybody loves each other," Mydske said. "There's no hierarchy in the locker room, and guys just love spending time with each other."

That closeness made the playoff loss even more painful.

"We're so proud of the fan support that we got all season, and I think that's what hurts even more, losing at home like that, because we felt like we really let the fans down," added Mydske.

As difficult as the ending was, Mydske shared a conversation he had with fellow defenceman Ryan Dilks. The two have battled in the NLL together for 11 seasons, and Mydske said this season was reminiscent of their 2014 season with the Edmonton Rush, recalling a dominant regular season (16-2) that ended in the Western Finals before that core eventually won multiple championships (three in four years).

There was a lot of good that came from this season that Mydske says they will carry forward to next year. The confidence and chemistry they built is big and coming into training camp not satisfied and pushing the limits every practice will be important.

"We just have to go and get better," Mydske said. "Obviously take a week or two, heal up the bodies and stuff like that, and get back in the gym, some of the guys are playing lacrosse this summer. Use the failure in the postseason as motivation going into next year."

Malawsky echoed that mindset, and is already working through plans for next season.

"We're going to work extremely hard and try to do stuff at the draft, and in the offseason," Malawsky said.

After a season that brought franchise records, individual milestones, growing fan support, and a locker room fully invested in one another, the Warriors have raised the bar.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.