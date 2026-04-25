Game Day Playoff Preview - Warriors vs Thunderbirds

Published on April 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight is the second matchup this season between the Warriors and Thunderbirds (Apr. 10, 8-7 W at home).

- The Warriors have an 7-19 all-time record against the Thunderbirds franchise, including a 5- record at home.

- Vancouver and Halifax have yet to meet in the postseason.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Keegan Bal led the NLL in scoring with 124 points (45-79-124) during the regular season.

- The Warriors finished first in the NLL regular season standings with a 13-5 record.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- The Coquitlam, BC native led the NLL in scoring during the regular season, while finishing second in goals and second in assists. In his first playoff appearance last season, Bal led Vancouver in scoring with 18 points (8-10-18) in three games, which was tops amongst all players who didn't advance to the Final.

PLAYER TO WATCH - HALIFAX

Warren Hill

- Hill stood tall for the Thunderbirds all season long, finishing fourth in save percentage (81.3%) and third in goals saved above average (17.27). The Six Nations, ON native has appeared in six career playoff contests, posting an 0-3 record with a 10.33 goals-against average and an 80.2 save percentage.

WARRIORS VS THUNDERBIRDS

Vancouver Halifax

11.1 GF/Game 10.4

9.4 GA/Game 10.1

46.2 Shots/Game 49.6

14.2 PIM/Game 17.5

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN

- NLL+

- ESPN+







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.