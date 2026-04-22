10 Milestones from the Warriors Historic Regular Season

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors have officially put a bow on a historic regular season, finishing at the top of the NLL.

Vancouver locked in a 13-5 regular-season record, which is their best record in the Vancouver era. The group was proud of their accomplishment, but they have other goals to accomplish as they turn their attention to the playoffs.

Curt Malawsky Climbs the All-Time Wins List

With the win over the Philadelphia Wings last weekend, Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky moved into third on the NLL's all-time coaching wins list with 122.

He now trails only Saskatchewan Rush Head Coach Derek Keenan, who leads the way with 187 and Georgia Swarm Head Coach Ed Comeau tallies 153. All three coaches remain active, underscoring the competitive coaching landscape across the league.

Keegan Bal Leads the League in Scoring

Keegan Bal capped off a remarkable season as the NLL's leading scorer with 124 points (45G, 79A), setting a new career-high.

The 34-year-old forward has led the Warriors' high-powered offensive group in scoring for the majority of the year, combining elite vision with a relentless work ethic that is defined his journey to the top.

Bal's come-up through the professional ranks hasn't been linear, but his perseverance has brought him to where he is today. After their final regular season game, Malawsky talked about Bal's dedication and commitment to the game and shared an anecdote about a conversation he had with Bal about 15 years ago, asking him to be a defender for the Roughnecks.

Bal was clear on what he wanted and politely declined the offer.

"He goes, 'Sorry, coach, no disrespect, I'm an offensive player in the National Lacrosse League,'" Malawsky recalled. "It's pretty cool to come full circle with him and his teammates, and he's at the top of the league right now."

"We feel he's the MVP of the National Lacrosse League, and hopefully, his peers and our peers feel the same way. But what a humble guy, a nice guy, and a great representative for the National Lacrosse League. We're just proud to have him here, so we can't be happier for him."

Curtis Dickson Joins Elite Company

Curtis Dickson continues to cement his legacy as one of the league's most consistent scorers.

This season marked his 10th campaign with 40 or more goals, making him just the second player in NLL history to reach that milestone, alongside John Grant Jr.

Dickson finished the season with 75 points (42G, 33A), providing leadership and clutch production throughout the year. He has 619 career goals, climbing to 4th all-time in National Lacrosse League history.

Career-Best for Marcus Klarich

Burnaby native Marcus Klarich had a career-best season, posting 51 points (21G, 30A), showcasing his dynamic offensive toolkit.

Known for his quick first step and ability around the crease, Klarich also proved he can deliver in high-pressure moments.

One of his top plays of the year came in January against the San Diego Seals, when he forced a turnover on the draw and scored on a breakaway to spark a late-game push.

Defensive Contributions Across the Board

Jackson Suboch, primarily known for his defensive presence, recorded a career-high five points (2G, 3A). That two-way commitment has been a defining trait of Vancouver's identity this season.

Del Bianco Moves Up the Record Books

Netminder Christian Del Bianco continues to redefine what's possible from between the pipes.

He finished the season with 113 career assists, moving into second place all-time in goalie points, while Pat O'Toole holds the top spot with 164 assists.

Del Bianco reached the century mark in assists against the Ottawa Black Bears in January and moved into second-place all-time in a 9-7 win against the San Diego Seals on March 1st.

Delbs had the most wins by a goaltender (13) this season, an .813 save percentage, and a 9.42 goals-against average.

League-Best Penalty Kill

Vancouver's defensive structure was on full display all season, particularly on the penalty kill.

The Warriors finish with a league-best 66% kill rate, consistently shutting down opposing power plays and shifting momentum in key moments.

Turning Defence into Offence

The Warriors didn't just kill penalties, they turned them into scoring opportunities.

Vancouver led the NLL with 12 shorthanded goals, a testament to their transition game and skill throughout the lineup.

Players like Reece Callies, Jeff Cornwall, and Ryan Dilks contributed from the back end, while Bal, Dickson, King, and Klarich capitalized up the floor to finish plays.

1000 Loose Balls

Veteran defenders Ryan Dilks reached 1,000 loose balls and Matt Beers reached 1,200 loose balls milestone this season. It's a reflection of their durability, consistency, and importance to Vancouver's defensive core.

Now in his 14th NLL season, Dilks continues to set the tone, while Beers, in his 15th season, is a physical presence and a steady leader on the floor.

The Warriors now shift their focus to the postseason, where they'll look to translate a historic regular season into a championship run.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.