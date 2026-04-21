National Lacrosse League and Capelli Sport Announce Milestone Apparel Partnership

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







Philadelphia and New York - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and Capelli Sport today announced a landmark multi-year partnership naming the global sportswear brand the Official Uniform of the League through 2029. Through the agreement, Capelli Sport will exclusively outfit all NLL franchises with next-generation on-floor jerseys and shorts, while also developing training and lifestyle collections that extend the League's identity beyond the floor.

The partnership marks a transformational moment for both organizations as the NLL continues its rapid growth across North America and the global lacrosse community. With professional lacrosse entering a new era of visibility, fan engagement, and commercial expansion, the collaboration unites a fast-rising professional league with a performance brand committed to innovation and long-term investment in the sport.

"Partnering with Capelli Sport at this stage of the National Lacrosse League's growth is both strategic and symbolic," said Brett Frood, Commissioner of the NLL. "As a global, innovation-driven team-sport brand, Capelli Sport delivers the high-performance quality and design our teams and athletes demand, while extending that same standard to our fans. Together, we are excited to outfit the League with best-in-class uniforms and replica jerseys that strengthen the bond between our players, our teams, and the broader lacrosse community."

With the NLL set to celebrate its 40th anniversary during the 2026-27 season, the League continues to push the sport of box lacrosse forward, cultivating a larger and more diverse fanbase and expanding into new markets. The agreement with Capelli Sport reflects a shared ambition to raise the standard across every touchpoint, from player performance to fan engagement.

"The National Lacrosse League represents everything we look for in a partner: elite competition, passionate fanbases, and a league on a powerful growth trajectory," said George Altirs, Founder and CEO of Capelli Sport. "Partnering with the franchises in a true league-wide agreement allows us to fully leverage our vertically integrated global model to invest meaningfully in the future of professional lacrosse. We are proud to support the athletes, teams, and communities that define the NLL and to help shape the next chapter of the League's evolution."

In addition to outfitting teams, the agreement establishes a platform for deeper storytelling, expanded fan experiences, and continued investment in the growth of the game at all levels, including grassroots and community initiatives throughout NLL markets.







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