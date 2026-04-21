National Lacrosse League Announces Broadcast Schedule for Quarterfinals

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the quarterfinals set to begin on Friday, April 24 when the top seeded Vancouver Warriors host the Halifax Thunderbirds at 10 pm ET.

2026 NLL Playoffs - Quarterfinal Broadcast Schedule

Friday, April 24

(8) Halifax Thunderbirds at (1) Vancouver Warriors -10 pm ET

Where to Watch: TSN, TSN+, ESPN+

Announcers: Teddy Jenner, Brad Challoner, Shantelle Chand

Saturday, April 25

(7) San Diego Seals at (2) Colorado Mammoth -9 pm ET

Where to Watch: ESPNU, ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+

Announcers: Andy Lindahl, Jamie Shewchuk, John Gallant

(6) Toronto Rock at (3) Saskatchewan Rush -9 pm ET

Where to Watch: TSN, TSN+, ESPN+, NLL+

Announcers: Matt Cullen, Pat Gregoire, and Heather Morrison

(5) Buffalo Bandits at (4) Georgia Swarm -7:30 pm ET

Where to Watch: ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+

Announcers: Nick Klos, Drew Petkoff, Jack Sadighian







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 21, 2026

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