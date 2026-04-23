Playoff Notebook: 'This Is the Real Season' Warriors Lean on Experience as Postseason Begins

Published on April 22, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







With the regular season behind them and the standards set, everything resets for the playoffs.

The Vancouver Warriors enter the postseason with confidence and the same mentality they've had all season as they get set to take on the Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday night for a single elimination quarterfinal game. After grinding through an 18-game schedule, which included a stretch of 12 games in 11 weeks, the message inside the room is that this is what it all was building towards.

"This is the real season. This is where it starts," said forward Keegan Bal. "So, for us, this is what you play for as a competitor. We play a team sport, and it's really the only thing that matters."

That sense of urgency has been embedded in the group since training camp. A return to the playoffs wasn't just a goal; it was an expectation. After navigating adversity throughout the year, the Warriors believe they've built up the habits necessary for a win-or-go-home moment.

Head Coach and GM Curt Malawsky pointed to the challenges along the way as critical in shaping the group's mental fortitude and reinforcing their identity.

"We put a lot of scars on ourselves this season. We've had some tough nights," Malawsky said. "I think that just gives experience and for battling forward. This team's super dedicated, and I always say, 'you play for next week', I don't think we want it to end. So, I think they'll be fighting hard for each other next Friday."

That edge showed up in their regular season finale, a 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Wings, a performance that is a blueprint. They moved well, were physical, and capitalized on opportunities. It's the type of effort and compete they'll need against a Halifax team that is skilled and physical and has great goaltending and work on the dot.

Structure is important in the playoffs, but as execution tightens, it's about limiting mistakes.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco, who won an NLL championship in 2019, emphasized the importance of staying present and sticking to their five-minute segments.

"Every game the whole year was must-win, and obviously, there's nothing different in playoffs," Del Bianco said.

"It takes a little bit of everything. I think some of it is momentum, there is an element of ball luck because there are other good teams. I think it's just dialing in everything, it's crispness and overall execution. You can't really drag your feet or let off the pedal."

That attention to detail extends across the lineup. From veteran leadership to young, hungry players, the Warriors believe their mix is built for the postseason. Many within the room have championship experience, and that knowledge has been shared over the last few years.

"We brought guys here over the years with championship pedigree, that have won national championships. It's one thing to get there and not quite getting it done but having those guys that have climbed the mountain and won multiple championships is really big for us," Malawsky said.

Having just faced the Thunderbirds two weeks ago, the Warriors know what they're up against, and they're looking to bring a well-rounded game and focus on winning small battle throughout.

"They're a very good team. They're very physical, they impose their will," Bal said. "I think Warren Hill is playing incredible right now. So, I just think we stick to our principles. We move the ball as much as we can on offence. Our D is very physical and imposing themselves, and then obviously we have Delbs in the net. I don't think we change much, we just play our game."

For Malawsky, the formula for the playoffs is equally straightforward as the regular season. The keys to the game are special teams, discipline, good goaltending, and controlling the momentum.

"Take care of the ball. They've got a world-class faceoff guy, Jake Withers is exceptional. Their goaltending has been playing lights out; their defence is physical. We just have to take care of the ball. We just got to stay disciplined. They run a really good transition game," Malawsky said.

"It's going to come down to the team that's most disciplined, the team that makes the least amount of mistakes, and the team that has that bend don't break mentality."

Making it to the semifinals last season, the Warriors know what it means to play in tough games and are prepared for every game this season as if it were a playoff game. They're going to lean on the habits they've built over the season, trust their teammate next to them, and embrace the excitement that the season now comes down to a single game.

"The standings mean nothing other than the fact that you're playing at home," Malawsky said.

The Warriors are looking forward to battling in front of their fans on Friday night at Rogers Arena at 7:00 p.m. PT.

For group tickets, premium options, and all ticketing options, please go to tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 22, 2026

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