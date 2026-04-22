The Pack Is Formed: Oshawa FireWolves Build a Competitive Identity in the Durham Region

Published on April 22, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - As the National Lacrosse League regular season draws to a close, the Oshawa FireWolves fell short of a playoff berth in their inaugural season, but their debut in the Durham Region was defined by significant milestones and community growth.

The first season in Oshawa was filled with highlights. It began with Nick Chaykowsky scoring the first goal in franchise history and a thrilling home-floor victory over the Toronto Rock. Fans witnessed Tye Kurtz's explosive seven-goal performance, a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Oshawa Green Gaels, and a season finale that saw the FireWolves upset the three-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits on Tucker Out Lymphoma Night.

The players, coaching staff, and front office were met with top-tier support from the community all year long. Despite the biting Oshawa winter, fans consistently filled the Tribute Communities Centre (TCC), bringing an energy that made every home game memorable.

"The fans have been the best I've seen in my time as a coach," said Head Coach and General Manager Glenn Clark following the season finale. "Durham Region is a massive lacrosse community. Seeing that level of support at the TCC every night has been amazing."

Beyond the scoreboard, a new culture took shape inside the locker room. Defensive legend Kyle Rubisch and scoring veteran Ryan Benesch joined the squad, while rookie Jaxon Fridge made an immediate impact, netting his first career NLL goal against the Rochester Knighthawks.

Kyle Rubisch: Signed as a free agent to be closer to home, Rubisch became a mentor to a young defensive core, including Mike Byrne, Patrick Kaschalk, Zac Masson, and Will Johansen. He finished the season with 94 loose balls, 21 caused turnovers, and a career-high 17 blocked shots.

Ryan Benesch: Joining late in the season, Benesch proved he hasn't lost a step. In just five games, he tallied six goals and 15 assists. During his short stint in Oshawa, he became one of only five players to reach 300 career games and moved into 4th all-time in NLL points and 7th all-time in assists.

This season also saw Alex Simmons record his best NLL season in his three year career as he finished with 109 points on 41 goals and 68 assists. He continues to become one of the elite players in the NLL.

The FireWolves' impact extended far beyond the glass. In their first year, the organization participated in 56 community events, reaching over 27,000 people. They also visited 32 schools across the Durham Region, introducing the sport of lacrosse to more than 6,000 students.

The media took notice as well. The FireWolves were featured several times times on TSN (Digital Sportscentre, TSN Radio, and TSN social meida) and made three appearances on CP24 Breakfast, where players discussed upcoming games and the team's impact in their inaugural season. Locally, the team became a staple on RogersTV and various Durham news outlets.

The season concluded on a poignant note during Tucker Out Lymphoma Night, honoring the life and legacy of Tucker Williams, the younger brother of FireWolves player Dyson Williams. It was an emotional evening that saw fans from across the league gather to pay tribute to a young player gone too soon. And it was only fitting that the FireWolves got the win over their rivals the Buffalo Bandits.

While the FireWolves' first chapter in Oshawa has come to a close, the foundation is set. With a dedicated fanbase and a roster blending veteran grit with rookie talent, the team and its supporters are already looking forward to returning to "The Den" for the 2026-2027 season.

Fans can secure their seats for next season by purchasing their season tickets.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 22, 2026

The Pack Is Formed: Oshawa FireWolves Build a Competitive Identity in the Durham Region - Oshawa FireWolves

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