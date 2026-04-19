FireWolves Defeat Bandits and Dyson Williams Scores for his Brother on Tucker out Lymphoma Night

Published on April 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - In the final game of their inaugural season of the 2025-26 NLL season, the Oshawa FireWolves (6-12) defeated the three-time defending champion, Buffalo Bandits (11-7), 12-8 in front of a sold-out Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa on Tucker Out Lymphoma Night. This is the game recap presented by ToonieBet.

View the full stats here: OSHAWA vs BUFFALO

"We came to compete, and we executed a full 60 minutes against the three-time champions," said Head Coach and General Manager Glenn Clark after the team concluded their season. "I told them to show up and play physically and ready, and they did that. I'm pleased with their performance tonight."

Oshawa played its best half of lacrosse this season. The offence had multiple looks after the first 30 minutes of play, and were rewarded with a seven-goal run. Dawson Theede scored the game's first goal, and it was the only goal of the first quarter. The FireWolves defence showed up, and Buffalo's entire team was still asleep in the first quarter.

With the home team up after one, they added on to their lead by scoring three goals in under two minutes from Ryan Benesch, Patrick Kaschalk, and Alex Simmons. Theede tallied another before Tye Kurtz scored two of his own, 64 seconds apart, to put the FireWolves up 7-0. Before the half was over, Buffalo found their scoring ability by rattling off four goals, two of them on the power play, to cut the lead to three at halftime, 7-4.

In the third, a short-handed goal from Ethan Walker doubled the lead for Oshawa, and Taggart Clark then took a pass from Dyson Williams and walked right down the middle and scored on Bandits starting goaltender, Matt Vinc, to make it 9-4. After the FireWolves extended their lead, they ran into some penalty trouble and found themselves down for seven minutes. The penalty kill has been their Achilles heel all season, and in their final game, they stepped up big time on that man-down. They were winning loose balls, blocking shots, and the FireWolves' starting goaltender, Doug Jamieson, made some outstanding saves.

The FireWolves carried a five-goal lead heading into the fourth quarter and didn't look back. While Buffalo won the quarter three-to-two, the two goals that Oshawa scored from Dyson Williams and Will Johansen were enough to secure the victory in their last game of the season and send the FireWolves faithful home happy.

"That goal was for Tucker, and I could feel him with me when I scored that," said Dyson Williams on scoring his first goal of the night. "Even though he was my younger brother, he always knew what to say."

With the season over, the Oshawa FireWolves thank all the fans for making this first season in Oshawa an incredible experience. The FireWolves will be back this November and will be ready to chase a championship.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 18, 2026

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