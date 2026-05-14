Jaxon Fridge Named to 2025-2026 All-Rookie Team

Published on May 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves defenceman Jaxon Fridge

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves defenceman Jaxon Fridge(Oshawa FireWolves)

OSHAWA, ON - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced that Oshawa FireWolves defenceman Jaxon Fridge has been named to the 2025-2026 All-Rookie Team.

Fridge was selected 36th overall in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft by the FireWolves and had an impactful rookie campaign in Oshawa. In his first NLL season, the Coquitlam, BC native produced 9 points on 1 goals and 8 assists, picked up 64 loose balls, blocked 5 shots, and caused 10 turnovers. He proved himself immediately in the FireWolves home opener win over the Toronto Rock and was a welcome addition to the Oshawa defence with his tenacious style of play.

This is the third year in a row that the FireWolves have had a rookie on the All-Rookie team with Alex Simmons and Tye Kurtz being selected for the 2023-2024 season and Will Johansen and Dyson Williams being selected for the 2024-2025 season.

Season ticket for the 2026-2027 season are available now! For more information, visit www.oshawafirewolves.com or call the FireWolves ticket office at 289-577-3473.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from May 14, 2026

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