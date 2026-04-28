Alex Simmons Finishes Historic Season with Career Best 109 Points

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - Alex Simmons continues to solidify his place as an elite NLL forward with his 2025-2026 season being the best of his young career with the FireWolves. He finished 6th in points in the NLL with an incredible 109 points on 41 goals and 68 assists.

Making waves isn't anything new for Simmons who finished his rookie year with a historic 96 points, the second-most in league history by a rookie, led the FireWolves to the NLL Championship series, and earned 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Since then, he hasn't slowed down leading the FireWolves offence for three-straight seasons, ranking fourth in the NLL for goals this season, success he credits to those around him. "I wouldn't be anywhere close without my teammates and coaching staff who've supported and guided me since I came into the league two years ago," Simmons said, adding, "it's really a reflection of the group around me more than anything else."

Simmons reaches another major milestone with his first 100-point season, rooted in his work behind the scenes and through the off-season. "I'd say a lot of it comes from just really using the off-season to my advantage, getting in the gym, putting up shots, and trying to get better every day," Simmons said, adding, "during the year, I'm always talking with the Clarky (Glenn Clark) and Clem (D'Orazio), just picking their brains and finding little ways to improve. Watching film of some of the best in the league, just to see different, creative ways to put the ball in the net and add that into my game."

His offensive success has come from the connection in the locker room, saying, "Building chemistry with the guys in the room has been huge too, it makes everything feel more natural out there." A major connection has been with Tye Kurtz, "I feel when you play with someone for as long as we've been playing with each other, you kind of know where they are at all times," Simmons said, adding, "you kind of understand each other's tendencies."

His impact goes far beyond scoring goals. He also makes an impact picking up loose balls, drawing defenders, and finding open teammates. "I like being a playmaker. I wouldn't call myself a goal scorer at heart," Simmons said, adding "I think it's mainly playmaking and stuff like that. So, it's always fun getting on the score sheet."

The 27 year old looks to bring the same energy to year 4 as the FireWolves look ahead to the 2026-2027 season. He hopes to add new elements to his game, adding, "I just bring some fight into next year, push myself to be up there with the best in the world, we just want to win and I'll do anything I can to help this group so that we're playing in May next year."







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 28, 2026

Alex Simmons Finishes Historic Season with Career Best 109 Points - Oshawa FireWolves

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