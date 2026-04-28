National Lacrosse League Announces Semifinals Week 1 Broadcast Schedule

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







Philadelphia - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the first weekend of the semifinals, which will begin on Friday, May 1 when the Rock host the Seals at 7:30 pm ET on TSN. The remainder of the semifinal schedule will be shared during the week of May 4th.

NLL Playoffs - Semifinal Week 1 Broadcast Schedule

Friday, May 1

(7) San Diego at (6) Toronto - Game 1 | 7:30 pm ET

Where to Watch: TSN, TSN+, ESPN+

Announcers: Teddy Jenner, Pat Gregoire, Ashley Docking

Saturday, May 2

(8) Halifax at (4) Georgia - Game 1 | 7:30 pm ET

Where to Watch: TSN, TSN+, ESPN+, NLL+

Announcers: Nick Klos, Drew Petkoff, Jack Sadighian

Sunday, May 3

(6) Toronto at (7) San Diego - Game 2 | 6 pm ET

Where to Watch: TSN, ESPNU, ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+

Announcers: Cooper Perkins, Eric Law, Hayley Elwood







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 28, 2026

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