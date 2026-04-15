Oshawa FireWolves to Hold Tucker out Lymphoma Night this Saturday, April 18

Published on April 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) will hold Tucker Out Lymphoma Night this Saturday, April 18 at 7 PM against the Buffalo Bandits for their last game of their Inaugural Season at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Tucker Out Lymphoma Night honours the life and legacy of Tucker Williams, a local lacrosse player who passed away from Burkitts Lymphoma in 2014 at the age of 8. Tucker is the younger brother of FireWolves forward Dyson Williams who wears #51 in remembrance of Tucker who wore the number as a player for the Oshawa Blue Knights. Tucker's story inspired the Durham Region and lacrosse communities during his battle with Lymphoma and the tagline "Braver Than Brave" became a rallying cry for supporting him.

Tucker Out Lymphoma began in 2014 when Tucker's father Shawn Williams was playing for the Buffalo Bandits and the team created the night to support the fight against cancer. Twelve years later, the FireWolves are honoured to bring Tucker Out Lymphoma Night to where Tucker grew up in Oshawa for the first time.

At this Saturday's game, the FireWolves and Bandits will both wear specialty jerseys designed by Dyson Williams that will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to SickKids. They will also compete for the Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup which is played between the Buffalo Bandits, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, and Oshawa FireWolves during the NLL regular season. The result of this game will decide the winner.

The game is expected to be a sell out as fans from across the Durham Region and Buffalo will gather to celebrate the legacy of Tucker Williams this Saturday, April 18 at the Tribute Communities Centre.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.