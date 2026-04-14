Knighthawks Celebrating Native American Heritage on April 19

Published on April 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks announced today that the team will host their annual Native American Heritage Game, presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, when they host the Georgia Swarm on Sunday, April 19, at 3 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

The first 750 fans will receive a pompom and the first 1,500 will take home a team photo, courtesy of Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

"The Native American Heritage Game is an important opportunity for our organization to recognize and celebrate the deep cultural roots of the Creator's Game," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "As a franchise proudly owned by the Seneca Nation, we take great pride in honoring the traditions and heritage of those who gave us this game. It is also meaningful to recognize and celebrate local Native American dancers, artists, and veterans whose contributions help make this evening a special and significant part of our season."

On August 5, the Seneca Nation, through its wholly owned business subsidiary Seneca Holdings, LLC, officially purchased the Knighthawks. The Seneca Nation is a sovereign Native Nation and the largest nation of the Haudenosaunee. The Seneca people have lived on the lands in what is today the western part of New York State for time immemorial, and have made countless contributions to the region's history, culture, and economy. Today, the Seneca Nation has more than 8,500 enrolled members, most of whom live on several distinct territories in Western New York.

With the support of the Seneca Nation, this year's festivities promise to be the best ever. On April 19, the event will feature an Artisan Village, dancers, specialty jerseys, and merchandise celebrating Native American Heritage.

The main concourse near Sections 111 and 113 will host the Artisan Village, where fans can learn about the art of stick making, beadwork, and the cultural significance of the Gasto:wä', the traditional feathered cap or headdress worn by Haudenosaunee men. Featured participants include traditional stick makers Snooky and Derren Brooks, along with beadwork artisans Mig Montour, Kathalene "Kath" Nephew, and Shantel Burning. Tekahentake Regis will lead a Gasto:wä' education and presentation table.

Prior to the game, fans can visit the Rochester Americans Hall of Fame area to watch the Salamanca Warriors Seneca Youth Dancers perform. The Knighthawks will also honor Cpl. Leland Hemlock, who is a U.S. Army Airborne Korean War Veteran, Seneca of the Wolf Clan. Leland's awards and decorations include the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star (Valor), Combat Infantry Badge, Combat Parachute Badge (Airborne Wings), National Defense Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. Hemlock will receive a Quilt of Valor, which is a handmade quilt presented to veterans and service members for their service and sacrifice.

American Legion Iroquois Post 1587, a veteran organization from the Seneca Nation Cattaraugus Territory (Irving, NY), will present the colors, led by Post Commander Ron Cook Jr. Cattaraugus Councilor Todd Gates will perform the ceremonial faceoff. Heath Hill and members of Gëjóhgwa will perform the Haudenosaunee anthem. There will also be a halftime dance performance by Gëjóhgwa, and the Salamanca Warriors Seneca Youth Dancers.

The Knighthawks will wear one-of-a-kind jerseys and shorts, which will be auctioned off on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Knighthawks, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Newtown Minor Lacrosse Association and the Allegany Arrows. The Knighthawks will also auction off the players' warmup T-shirts, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Salamanca Warriors Seneca Youth Dancers.

The jerseys were designed by artist Randee Spruce, Seneca of the Heron Clan, who is skilled in many artistic mediums such as graphite, pen & ink, watercolor, acrylic, gouache, beadwork, quillwork, and textiles. Randee has spent most of her life on the Allegany Territory in Western New York. She studied studio arts and museum studies at the Institute of American Indian Arts.

To access the auction, fans can visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com/auction or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Knighthawks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction beings at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, and runs through Monday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Winners will be contacted directly. Season Tickets for the Knighthawks' 2026-27 season will be on sale soon. To get a head start, place your season ticket deposit for next season to take advantage of the season ticket member benefits and have pre-sale access to pick your desired seating location. More information on Knighthawks' season tickets can be found at www.rochesterknighthawks.com/memberships.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 14, 2026

Knighthawks Celebrating Native American Heritage on April 19 - Rochester Knighthawks

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