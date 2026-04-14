Knighthawks Players and NASCAR Cup Series Driver Zane Smith to Tour Rochester Wednesday

Published on April 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Knighthawks announced they are teaming up with Watkins Glen International. As part of the partnership, NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith will join Knighthawks players on a promotional tour of Rochester on Wednesday, April 15.

Smith and Knighthawks Dan Coates, Ryland Rees, and Taylor Jensen will kick off their three-stop excursion, which includes lunch at The Distillery on Mt. Hope, autographs and games with kids at Golisano Children's Hospital, and a lacrosse clinic at Total Sports Experience in Gates. At the lacrosse clinic, the Knighthawks will present Smith with a jersey and teach him to play the game. The full schedule is listed below. The pace car will be on display at all three events.

The Knighthawks conclude their regular-season schedule this weekend with a home-and-home series with the Georgia Swarm. Rochester will play at Gas South Arena on Saturday, April 18, before heading home for a matchup on Sunday, April 19. Faceoff is set for 4 p.m. at Gas South Arena on Saturday and 3 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena on Sunday.

About Zane Smith

Smith drives the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. Before his stint with Front Row, Smith competed in the No. 71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports during his 2024 rookie year. Smith is the 2022 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, a championship he won while piloting the No. 38 Ford F-150 for Front Row. He has won nine Truck Series races. Smith has also competed in the ARCA Menards Series, winning four times and finishing second in points in 2018.

About UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital

Golisano Children's Hospital employs more than 200 pediatric specialists and provides a spectrum of care that spans more than 40 specialty areas, serving the more than 85,000 children and their families each year. It serves as the referral center for all seriously ill or injured children from the 17-county Finger Lakes region and beyond. Our missions are to provide comprehensive care for children and their families, educate future pediatricians and pediatric specialists, and perform progressive research that will lead to the medical breakthroughs of tomorrow.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted "Best NASCAR Track" by readers ofUSA Today. Keep up with The Glen onFacebook,X, andInstagram. For tickets, camping, andadditionalinformation, call 1-866-461-RACE or visitwww.TheGlen.comand getall ofthe latest information by downloading the NASCAR tracks app atNASCAR TRACKS APP | WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

2026Watkins Glen International Schedule

May 8-10- NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

June 6-7 -Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

June11-14- Historic Sportscar Racing

June19-21- SCCA Majors Super Tour

June25-28- IMSA Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen

July16-19- Trans Am Series

July 24-26-GridLife

September10-13- SVRA Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

2026 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend Schedule

May 8 - General Tire 100 at The Glen - ARCA Menards Series Race

May 8- Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen - NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race

May 9- Mission 200 at The Glen - NASCARO'Reilly Auto Parts SeriesRace

May 10- Go Bowling at The Glen - NASCAR Cup Series Race







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 13, 2026

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