Mammoth Announce NLL Quarterfinals Date as Loud House Prepares to Host Postseason Showdown

Published on April 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) are officially bringing playoff lacrosse back to Ball Arena, with the league's current No. 1-seeded Mammoth set to host a Quarterfinals competition at the LOUD HOUSE Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m. MT.

Next weekend's Quarterfinals opponent has yet to be determined, as have each of the league's 8 postseason seeds, with the approaching Week 21 regular season slate set to decide placement for six of the eight qualified teams while welcoming the final two squads into the playoff picture.

Colorado recently secured a Top 4 seed in this year's postseason gauntlet by defeating the Saskatchewan Rush last weekend, 13-11, thus guaranteed to host an opening round contest in the Mile High City alongside building mates in the Colorado Avalanche of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Denver Nuggets of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The Mammoth became the first team to lock down a Top 4 seed and enter Week 21 alongside the Vancouver Warriors as the only two organizations currently guaranteed to host a first-round matchup.

Colorado still has an opportunity to secure the outright No. 1 seed during this Saturday's showcase against the Calgary Roughnecks, and would secure said chart-topping honors should the Burgundy Boys take care of business north of the border inside Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tickets for this year's playoff experience officially went on sale Monday morning at 10 a.m. MT and can be purchased here. Additional information on Colorado's Quarterfinals opponent will be communicated early next week, following the team's contest against Calgary.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 13, 2026

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